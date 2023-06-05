In recent years, the Triple Crown has seen a lack of dominance by a single horse. Since Justify’s historic Triple Crown victory in 2018, no horse has managed to win multiple races in the same Triple Crown season. This five-year streak without a horse winning multiple Triple Crown races is the longest since the period from 1926 to 1929. The trend may continue unless National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, emerges victorious in the Belmont Stakes 2023. As the anticipation builds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, horse racing enthusiasts, and experts are eager to witness if any horse can break the streak of different winners in the Triple Crown. With a diverse field of talented contenders, the race is set to be a thrilling and closely contested event.

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds

Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play Forte +300 Tapit Trice +350 Angel of Empire +400 National Treasure +600 Arabian Lion +1000 Arcangelo +1000 Hit Show +1500 Red Route One +2000 Reincarnate +3000 Raise Cain +3000 Sun Thunder +3000 Prove Worthy +3000

Looking at the Contenders

The Belmont Stakes, taking place at the 1.5-mile track in Elmont, New York, hold historical significance for Tapit Trice. His sire, Tapit, has produced four Belmont Stakes winners, making him the most successful sire in over a century. Tapit Trice’s bloodline suggests a potential advantage on this track. However, the race is expected to be highly competitive, and Tapit Trice’s closing speed may not be sufficient to overcome the other formidable horses. We’re not going to be on Tapit Trice, even though we loved him in the Derby.

Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby, possesses a strong track record with four victories in six career races and earnings of over $1 million. Trained by Brad Cox, who guided Essential Quality to a Belmont Stakes victory in 2021, Angel of Empire has the pedigree and trainer expertise to make a mark in the race. Nonetheless, the competition in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field will be fierce, and Angel of Empire will need to deliver an exceptional performance to emerge victorious.

Another notable contender, Forte, missed both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes due to a foot injury. However, he has been undergoing training and maintaining his fitness level during his recovery period. With six career wins, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes, Forte has demonstrated his potential as a strong competitor in the Triple Crown races.

Predictions to Win, Place, Show

1. Angel of Empire +400

In our Kentucky Derby Preview, we picked Angel of Empire to finish third, and that’s exactly where he wound up behind winner Mage and Two Phil’s. And for all the same reasons, I like him at Belmont even more. He’s shown he can 100% compete against the best in the world on the biggest stages. Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is sired by Classic Empire and out of the To Honor and Serve mare, Armony’s Angel, which is where the name is derived. Angel of Empire’s late-closing style could be advantageous in the Belmont, just as he did at the Kentucky Derby. His recent performances, including his victory in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and his progression from his second-place finish in the Smarty Jones to his win in the Risen Star (G2), suggest that he is in top form. His impressive turn of foot in the Arkansas Derby, where he earned his first triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating.

2. Forte +300

Going into the Kentucky Derby, we loved Forte and had him to place but also thought he could win it. But unfortunately, he was scratched from both the Derby and the Preakness stakes. It is a bit of a wild card to play him here as we’re not 100% sure what we’re going to get, but the reports on his health and workouts are good. Despite missing the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes due to a foot injury, Forte has been diligently working to regain his fitness and prepare for the upcoming Belmont Stakes. The talented colt has shown promise throughout his career, with six victories under his belt, including notable wins in the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Forte recently completed a five-eighths of a mile workout under the guidance of his regular rider, Irad Ortiz Jr. This workout was crucial for assessing the colt’s readiness and ensuring that he is in good form to compete in the demanding Belmont Stakes. Following the workout, Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list as a precautionary measure, but they fully intend for him to run at Belmont.

2. Red Route One +2000

Red Route One is a serious long shot, but this is a horse that we really like. Red Route One, a promising Kentucky homebred from Winchell Thoroughbreds, has settled comfortably at Belmont Park in preparation for his anticipated run in the prestigious Belmont Stakes (G1) on June 10. Trained by the esteemed Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, this chestnut colt is the son of the renowned Gun Runner.

Since arriving at Belmont Park on May 21, Red Route One has acclimated well to his new surroundings. Under the watchful care of Toby Sheets, assistant to Steve Asmussen at Belmont, the colt has been engaging in light exercise every morning. On Saturday, he had an easy gallop over the main track, continuing his preparation for the upcoming race.

Red Route One’s most recent performance was in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 20, where he showcased his closing speed by making up ground in the late stages of the race. Despite his strong effort, he was unable to catch up to the frontrunners, Blazing Sevens, and the eventual winner National Treasure. The latter had set moderate fractions throughout the race, making it a challenging task for Red Route One to close the gap completely.

With his fourth-place finish in the Preakness, Red Route One demonstrated his determination and ability to contend at the highest level of competition, and he could be a long shot that takes Belmont by storm.

