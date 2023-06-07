Belmont Stakes 2023: Post Position, Betting Odds, & Contenders

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will put the top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the test in Elmont, New York on Saturday.
The post-position draw took place on Tuesday, solidifying the nine-horse field at Belmont Park.
Check out the Belmont Stakes 2023 post positions, betting odds, and top contenders for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.
Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Positions
- Tapit Shoes
- Tapit Trice
- Arcangelo
- National Treasure
- Il Miracolo
- Forte
- Hit Show
- Angel of Empire
- Red Route One
Tapit Shoes drew gate No. 1, which has produced 24 Belmont Stakes winners, the most all-time. Tapit Trice and Arcangelo will be in gates 2 and 3 followed by National Treasure in gate 4 and Il Miracolo in gate 5.
Morning line favorite Forte will be racing out of post position No. 6 while Hit Show, Angel of Empire, and Red Route One will be starting out of gates 7, 8, and 9.
Belmont Stakes 2023 Betting Odds
The final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be highlighted by the return of Forte, who will be the morning line favorite at Belmont Park. Forte was also favored to win the Kentucky Derby but was forced to skip the race at Churchill Downs due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the veterinarian’s list.
The Todd Pletcher-trained horse enters with +225 odds to win the Belmont Stakes after drawing gate No. 6 in the post position draw.
Next on the board, Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) are expected to be among the top contenders.
Both Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire skipped the Preakness Stakes to prepare for Belmont Park. Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby while Angel of Empire finished third at Churchill Downs.
Meanwhile, Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure rode into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course against a light seven-horse field. National Treasure showed continued improvement by putting together the best race of his career at the Preakness, finishing with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102.
Arcangelo (+900), Hit Show (+1100), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the top longshots while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter Belmont Park with the longest odds to ride into the winner’s circle on Saturday.
Check out the results of the 2023 Belmont Stakes post position draw, along with the updated odds for all nine horses running at Belmont Park.
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Career Record
|Career Earnings
|Equibase Speed Figure
|1
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Jose Ortiz
|Brad Cox
|5(1-1-1)
|$82,878
|102
|2
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|Luis Saez
|Todd Pletcher
|6(4-0-1)
|$883,650
|103
|3
|Arcangelo
|+900
|Javier Castellano
|Jenna Antonucci
|4(2-1-0)
|$167,400
|97
|4
|National Treasure
|+600
|John Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|6(2-1-2)
|$1,335,000
|102
|5
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
|Marcos Meneses
|Antonio Sano
|10(2-3-0)
|$103,125
|84
|6
|Forte
|+225
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd Pletcher
|7 (6-0-0)
|$2,409,830
|106
|7
|Hit Show
|+1100
|Manuel Franco
|Brad H. Cox
|6 (3-1-0)
|$494,375
|99
|8
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Flavien Prat
|Brad H. Cox
|7 (4-1-0)
|$1,369,375
|106
|9
|Red Route One
|+1600
|Joel Rosario
|Steve Asmussen
|10 (2-2-1)
|$732,525
|102
Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.