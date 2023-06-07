Belmont Stakes 2023: Post Position, Betting Odds, & Contenders

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will put the top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the test in Elmont, New York on Saturday.

The post-position draw took place on Tuesday, solidifying the nine-horse field at Belmont Park.

Check out the Belmont Stakes 2023 post positions, betting odds, and top contenders for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Positions

Tapit Shoes Tapit Trice Arcangelo National Treasure Il Miracolo Forte Hit Show Angel of Empire Red Route One

Tapit Shoes drew gate No. 1, which has produced 24 Belmont Stakes winners, the most all-time. Tapit Trice and Arcangelo will be in gates 2 and 3 followed by National Treasure in gate 4 and Il Miracolo in gate 5.

Morning line favorite Forte will be racing out of post position No. 6 while Hit Show, Angel of Empire, and Red Route One will be starting out of gates 7, 8, and 9.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Betting Odds

The final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be highlighted by the return of Forte, who will be the morning line favorite at Belmont Park. Forte was also favored to win the Kentucky Derby but was forced to skip the race at Churchill Downs due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the veterinarian’s list.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse enters with +225 odds to win the Belmont Stakes after drawing gate No. 6 in the post position draw.

Next on the board, Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) are expected to be among the top contenders.

Both Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire skipped the Preakness Stakes to prepare for Belmont Park. Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby while Angel of Empire finished third at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure rode into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course against a light seven-horse field. National Treasure showed continued improvement by putting together the best race of his career at the Preakness, finishing with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

Arcangelo (+900), Hit Show (+1100), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the top longshots while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter Belmont Park with the longest odds to ride into the winner’s circle on Saturday.

Check out the results of the 2023 Belmont Stakes post position draw, along with the updated odds for all nine horses running at Belmont Park.

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer Career Record Career Earnings Equibase Speed Figure 1 Tapit Shoes +2500 Jose Ortiz Brad Cox 5(1-1-1) $82,878 102 2 Tapit Trice +375 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 6(4-0-1) $883,650 103 3 Arcangelo +900 Javier Castellano Jenna Antonucci 4(2-1-0) $167,400 97 4 National Treasure +600 John Velazquez Bob Baffert 6(2-1-2) $1,335,000 102 5 Il Miracolo +5000 Marcos Meneses Antonio Sano 10(2-3-0) $103,125 84 6 Forte +225 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 7 (6-0-0) $2,409,830 106 7 Hit Show +1100 Manuel Franco Brad H. Cox 6 (3-1-0) $494,375 99 8 Angel of Empire +350 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox 7 (4-1-0) $1,369,375 106 9 Red Route One +1600 Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen 10 (2-2-1) $732,525 102

