Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes 2023: Post Position, Betting Odds, & Contenders

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Belmont Stakes 2023: Post Position, Betting Odds, & Contenders

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will put the top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the test in Elmont, New York on Saturday.

The post-position draw took place on Tuesday, solidifying the nine-horse field at Belmont Park.

Check out the Belmont Stakes 2023 post positions, betting odds, and top contenders for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Positions

  1. Tapit Shoes
  2. Tapit Trice
  3. Arcangelo
  4. National Treasure
  5. Il Miracolo
  6. Forte
  7. Hit Show
  8. Angel of Empire
  9. Red Route One

Tapit Shoes drew gate No. 1, which has produced 24 Belmont Stakes winners, the most all-time. Tapit Trice and Arcangelo will be in gates 2 and 3 followed by National Treasure in gate 4 and Il Miracolo in gate 5.

Morning line favorite Forte will be racing out of post position No. 6 while Hit Show, Angel of Empire, and Red Route One will be starting out of gates 7, 8, and 9.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Betting Odds

The final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be highlighted by the return of Forte, who will be the morning line favorite at Belmont Park. Forte was also favored to win the Kentucky Derby but was forced to skip the race at Churchill Downs due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the veterinarian’s list.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse enters with +225 odds to win the Belmont Stakes after drawing gate No. 6 in the post position draw.

Next on the board, Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) are expected to be among the top contenders.

Both Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire skipped the Preakness Stakes to prepare for Belmont Park. Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby while Angel of Empire finished third at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure rode into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course against a light seven-horse field. National Treasure showed continued improvement by putting together the best race of his career at the Preakness, finishing with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

Arcangelo (+900), Hit Show (+1100), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the top longshots while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter Belmont Park with the longest odds to ride into the winner’s circle on Saturday.

Check out the results of the 2023 Belmont Stakes post position draw, along with the updated odds for all nine horses running at Belmont Park.

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer Career Record Career Earnings Equibase Speed Figure
1 Tapit Shoes +2500 Jose Ortiz Brad Cox 5(1-1-1) $82,878 102
2 Tapit Trice +375 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 6(4-0-1) $883,650 103
3 Arcangelo +900 Javier Castellano Jenna Antonucci 4(2-1-0) $167,400 97
4 National Treasure +600 John Velazquez Bob Baffert 6(2-1-2) $1,335,000 102
5 Il Miracolo +5000 Marcos Meneses Antonio Sano 10(2-3-0) $103,125 84
6 Forte +225 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 7 (6-0-0) $2,409,830 106
7 Hit Show +1100 Manuel Franco Brad H. Cox 6 (3-1-0) $494,375 99
8 Angel of Empire +350 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox 7 (4-1-0) $1,369,375 106
9 Red Route One +1600 Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen 10 (2-2-1) $732,525 102

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
belmont stakes 4

Belmont Stakes 2023: Past Winners, History, & Average Time

Author image David Evans  •  2h
Horse Racing
how to bet on Belmont 2022 in Washington
Belmont Stakes 2023 Stats: Past Performance & Speed Figures For All 9 Horses
Author image David Evans  •  5h
Horse Racing
belmont stakes
How Many Horses Are Running In The 2023 Belmont Stakes? Probables, Entries, & Odds
Author image David Evans  •  8h
Horse Racing
How To Watch The Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw With A Free Live Stream
How To Watch The Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw With A Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Horse Racing
Secretariat 2
Fastest Belmont Stakes Times Ever: Secretariat Holds World Record At Belmont Park
Author image David Evans  •  2h
Horse Racing
national treasure 2
Google Bard AI Makes Bold Belmont Stakes 2023 Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 5 2023
Horse Racing
APTOPIX Preakness Horse Racing
ChatGPT Picks Belmont Stakes 2023 Winner & Makes Best Trifecta Bet
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top