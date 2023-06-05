If you’re looking for a long shot in the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Red Route One is one horse worth focusing on.

Red Route One is a serious long shot at +2000, but this is a horse that we really like. Red Route One, a promising Kentucky homebred from Winchell Thoroughbreds, has settled comfortably at Belmont Park in preparation for his anticipated run in the prestigious Belmont Stakes (G1) on June 10. Trained by the esteemed Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, this chestnut colt is the son of the renowned Gun Runner.

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds

Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play Forte +300 Tapit Trice +350 Angel of Empire +400 National Treasure +600 Arabian Lion +1000 Arcangelo +1000 Hit Show +1500 Red Route One +2000 Reincarnate +3000 Raise Cain +3000 Sun Thunder +3000 Prove Worthy +3000

Red Route One Looks Comfortable at Belmont

Red Route One, the talented chestnut son of Gun Runner, continues to make strides in preparation for the Belmont Stakes 2023. Trained by the renowned Steve Asmussen and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, Red Route One showcased his readiness for the race by breezing a half-mile in 50.20 seconds on Monday over Belmont Park’s dirt training track.

Under the watchful eye of Toby Sheets, Asmussen’s assistant based at Belmont, Red Route One took to the track after the initial renovation break. The colt walked down a stretch of the track before reversing direction and heading towards the backstretch to begin his exercise. With sunny skies and a pleasant temperature in the low 60s, Red Route One completed the workout with ease, exhibiting a smooth and fluid stride. Sheets expressed his satisfaction with the performance, stating, “I thought he went beautiful. It was nice and fluid, and he came back with good energy. I’m very happy with him. We wanted to be out on the track before it got really busy.”

Red Route One was out on the training track this morning at around 7:45 AM ET. Per @DRFWelsch, Red Route One “breezed 4f 24.96 50.17 before pulling up abruptly once through the wire in his final prep” pic.twitter.com/2SLl7Fsgox — Daily Racing Form (@DailyRacingForm) June 5, 2023

This marks Red Route One’s second workout at Belmont since his fourth-place finish in the Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico. Last week, he posted a similar half-mile breeze in 50.85 seconds over the main track at Belmont. Sheets has been impressed with Red Route One’s progress over the past two weeks, noting that the colt has been doing everything right and giving him no cause for complaint.

Running Well Lately

In the Preakness, Red Route One settled in sixth position, about six lengths behind the moderate pace set by his rival National Treasure. He made a solid move to fourth by the three-quarters mark but was unable to catch the front-running duo of Blazing Sevens and National Treasure as they battled to the wire. Red Route One finished 4 3/4 lengths behind the victorious National Treasure, who completed the 1 3/16-mile race in a final time of 1:55.12. Prior to the Preakness, Red Route One secured a narrow victory over Tapit Shoes in the nine-furlong Bath House Row at Oaklawn. He also earned notable placements in the Southwest (G3) and Rebel (G2) earlier in the year at the Hot Springs oval, along with a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland in October.

With each workout, Red Route One demonstrates his determination and ability, proving himself a formidable contender for the upcoming Belmont Stakes. If you’re looking to sprinkle a bit on a long shot, this may be the horse to consider. I really think he has a shot to make a run.

