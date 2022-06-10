Belmont Stakes Daily Racing Form Picks | Daily Racing Form Picks

Daily Racing Forms is one of the biggest horse outlets in the world. Continue reading for all of their selections as well as some analysis for each horse. Their team gave everyone three options that they think can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Let’s take a look at all of Daily Racing Forms’ predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

Come check out the horses that Daily Racing Forms believes can win the race.

Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Kenneth McPeek’s Creative Minister, who has won two of his four starts and finished third in the Grade One Preakness Stakes at Pimlico recently, will be a popular 2022 Belmont Stakes contender.

Those in the Belmont Stakes are apprehensive about the step up to 1m4f, and after only running at one pace over 1m 1 1/2f last time in the Preakness Stakes, there will be many who believe he will struggle with the extra 2 1/2f. On this longer track, his lineage implies he may have something to prove. Let’s see if he has what it takes.

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

The Kentucky Derby’s exciting dark-horse winner was Rich Strike and he’ll look to continue his dominance once again this weekend. He’s currently a 7-2 favorite in the Belmont Stakes. The three-year-old colt will begin in fourth place. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes from this gate number. Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race from the fourth position in 2018. This year, Rich Strike has finished in the top three in all of his major races.

In the Leonatus Stakes, he finished third behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. In April, he finished third in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He was chasing after Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike had a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 during this race.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was previously the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but following the post-position draw, that has changed. Mo Donegal has dropped down the rankings at most horse racing betting sites after drawing post 6. We The People and him are currently tied for first in the Belmont Stakes.

We The People, who has already won a Major Graded event this season, is one of the main contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four outings, including the Peter Pan Stakes most recently.