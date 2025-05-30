The 2025 Belmont Stakes runners, post positions and jockeys are taking shape ahead of the 157th renewal of the final US Triple Crown race on Saturday June 7 at Saratoga.

Where horse racing fans can look forward to seeing a Kentucky Derby rematch between the winner Sovereignty and the runner-up Journalism.

Belmont Stakes Runners 2025 For 157th Running Of The Test Of Champions

Unfortunately, the Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty bypassed the Preakness Stakes – which meant there wouldn’t be a Triple Crown winner in 2025.

But the good news is the Bill Mott-trained 3 year-old is expected to be a Belmont Stakes runner in 2025. He’ll be looking to coming the first Derby winner to land the final Triple Crown race since Justify in 2018.

Since that clash Journalism has won the 2025 Preakness Stakes with a storming late finish so many feel the Michael McCarthy runner has improved enough to turn the tables on Journalism – we’ll see.

Sovereignty has been put in as the early favorite for the Belmont Stakes at 2/1 – but only just, with the horse he beat into second in the Kentucky Derby, Journalism, just behind him at 5/2.

In a small but select Belmont Stakes field – the two main players are expected to be joined by just a handful of other runners, including Derby third Baeza.

Belmont Stakes 2025 Race Info

📅Date: Saturday June 7, 2025

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga

💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)

📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)

🎲Belmont Stakes Odds 2025: Sovereignty 2-1 | Journalism 5-2 | Baeza 5-1

Belmont Stakes Runners, Post Positions, Jockeys – Horse-by-Horse Guide For Triple Crown Race

1. BAEZA (Flavien Prat/ John Shirreffs)

Last seen running a fine third in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down – beaten only 1 3/4 lengths at the line.

Prior to his Derby run Baeza was also a close runner-up in the Santa Anita Derby. Again, with Journalism just ahead of him (watch below).

His Kentucky Derby was only his fifth career outing for this son of McKinzie and the way he finished last time – many are suggesting he’s got a leading chance to big a big player here.

Baeza’s trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Flavien Pratt are both yet to win the Belmont Stakes.

2. HEART OF HONOR (Saffie Osborne/ Jamie Osborne)

A rare runner from the UK in the Belmont Stakes, but a horse that US fans are starting to get to know.

Heart Of Honor also ran in the Preakness Stakes – when missing the break but stayed on in the closing stages to take fifth.

He’s remained in Saratoga since and reports have told us the horse has done a lot more gate work in order to try and break away better in the Belmont.

If the stalls work does help, then he’s certainly in with a chance of outrunning his big odds for jockey Saffie Osborne, who is the daughter of trainer Jamie.

Prior to his Preakness run, Heart Of Honor ran a close second in the UAE Derby at Meydan (watch below).

Heart Of Honor will be looking to become the first Belmont Stakes winner to be trained outside the US since the Irish runner Go And Go won in 1990 for trainer Dermot Weld.

3. HILL ROAD (TBA / Chad Brown)

This Quality Road colt was last seen running winning the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont at the Big A in May (watch below).

He’s owned by Amo Racing USA, who also have a big presence of horses across Europe – this will be his first run in any of the Triple Crown races this season.

Trainer Chad Brown is also another that’s looking for his first success in the Belmont Stakes – his last run for his first for the Brown barn, having been previously trained in Ireland by Adrian Murray.

4. JOURNALISM (Umberto Rispoli)/ Michael McCarthy)

Needs little introduction after winning the Preakness Stakes purse last time out (watch below) and also just losing out in the Kentucky Derby before that.

Looked to be cooked the last day at Pimlico too when having little room up the straight – but flew home to bet the better of Gosger by 1/2 a length.

He could become the first Preakness winner to add the Belmont since Triple Crown winner Justify in 2018.

Plus, will also be hoping to give trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli their first wins in the race.

5. RODRIGUEZ (Mike Smith/ Bob Baffert)

From the powerful Bob Baffert barn, this son of Authentic was last seen winning the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in May (watch below) .

The Belmont Stakes will only be his sixth career run (2 wins) but has already banked $522k in total prize money and will be fresher than most with that last run coming over a month ago.

Jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert teamed up to win the Belmont Stakes with Justify in 2018.

While in total Smith and Baffert have both won this Triple Crown race three times.

6. SOVEREIGNTY (Junior Alvarado/ Bill Mott)

This season’s Kentucky Derby winner (watch below), so brings an added draw to the race.

Bypassed the Preakness Stakes with his trainer Bill Mott saying the two-week gap between that race and the Derby wasn’t enough for the horse.

He saw off Journalism by 1 1/2 lengths that day and the best horse racing betting sites in the US feel he can uphold that form – making him the favorite.

Trainer Bill Mott’s only win in the Belmont came in 2010 with Drosselmeyer. While jockey Junior Alvarado is yet to ride the winner.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds 2025

Sovereignty heads the Belmont Stakes betting at 2-1- as he looks to follow up his Kentucky Derby win in May.

1. Baeza (Flavien Prat) | Odds: 5-1

1. Baeza (Flavien Prat) | Odds: 5-1 2. Heart Of Honor (Saffie Osborne) | Odds: 62-1

2. Heart Of Honor (Saffie Osborne) | Odds: 62-1 3. Hill Road (TBA) | Odds: 17-1

3. Hill Road (TBA) | Odds: 17-1 4. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli) | Odds: 5-2

4. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli) | Odds: 5-2 5. Rodriguez (Mike Smith) | Odds: 6-1

5. Rodriguez (Mike Smith) | Odds: 6-1 6. Sovereignty (Junior Alvarado) | Odds: 2-1

Past Belmont Stakes Winners (Last 10 Years)

2024 – Dornoch

2024 – Dornoch 2023 – Arcangelo

2023 – Arcangelo 2022 – Mo Donegal

2022 – Mo Donegal 2021 – Essential Quality

2021 – Essential Quality 2020 – Tiz The Law

2020 – Tiz The Law 2019 – Sir Winston

2019 – Sir Winston 2018 – Justify

2018 – Justify 2017 – Tapwrit

2017 – Tapwrit 2016 – Creator

2016 – Creator 2015 – American Pharoah

WATCH: Dornock Winning The 2024 Belmont Stakes

Relive the 156th running of the Test Of Champions as Dornoch wins the 2024 Belmont Stakes under jockey Luis Saez.