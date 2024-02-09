Ben Fawkes’ Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Ben Fawkes, formerly of ESPN and VSIN, joined David Bearman on the PFN Betting Podcast on Wednesday to give his Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out Fawkes’ Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, expert picks, and predictions below.

Ben Fawkes’ Super Bowl LVIII Prop Bets, Expert Picks, and Predictions

NFL analyst Ben Fawkes has made his expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Brock Purdy Under 30.5 Pass Attempts (-120)

Fawkes has San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finishing Super Bowl LVIII with less than 30 pass attempts against the Kansas City Chiefs. "I've just bet a couple of props. I like to talk to people smarter than me about it," he said. "Brock Purdy under pass attempts (30.5 at -120 on ESPN BET), just seeing the way, ideally, the 49ers play. They don't want him to pass too much." Similar prop bets are available via BetOnline. Bet on Brock Purdy Under 30.5 Pass Attempts (-120) George Kittle Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110) Next, Fawkes also has Niners tight end George Kittle ending Super Bowl LVIII with over 49 receiving yards. "A couple of people like George Kittle over receiving yards as well. It's 47.5 or somewhere in there (Over 49.5 at -110 on FanDuel)." Bet on George Kittle Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110) 49ers (-2) For his Super Bowl LVIII pick, Fawkes has the 49ers defeating Kansas City in a shootout thriller. "I'm going Niners, I'm going to say 30-27. I do think it is a little more of a higher-scoring game," he said. "I think the offenses will have a little more success even though the Chiefs' defense has been good, and the Niners' defense was not so good against the [Detroit] Lions. I'm going to go [Christian] McCaffrey [for MVP], I think." Other Super Bowl expert picks and predictions from Ben Fawkes are on the main page.