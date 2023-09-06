Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton's serve becoming huge story at 2023 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
As the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open are underway, one of the biggest stories heading into action at Arthur Ashe Stadium is the fact that Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia is delivering an explosive serve. He has had serves of 147 miles per hour and 149 miles per hour–the most powerful serves of the final major of the season so far.

Shelton’s 147 mile per hour serve came on Friday in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev of Vladikavkaz, Russia. Shelton’s 149 mile per hour serve, which he accomplished twice, came on Sunday in a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey.

Who has the fastest serve in United States Open history?

Andy Roddick of Austin, Texas set the United States Open record for the fastest serve. He had a serve of 152 miles per hour in a 6-0. 6-2, 6-2 win over fellow American Scoville Jenkins on August 30, 2004. Interestingly, both Jenkins and Shelton hail from Atlanta. Roddick’s serve came in the first round. He reached the quarterfinals before losing to Joachim Johansson of Sweden, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Who has the fastest serve in tennis history?

John Isner of Dallas, Texas once had a serve of 157.2 miles per hour during the first round of the 2016 Davis Cup. It came in a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 Isner win over Bernard Tomic of Australia on March 6, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia.

American Excellence at the 2023 United States Open

Shelton is one of four Americans left in the singles draws at the 2023 United States Open. He is joined by Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland, Coco Gauff of Atlanta, and Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois. Shelton is actually playing Tiafoe on Tuesday evening in the second match under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff has already reached the semifinals after an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Tuesday. Keys meanwhile will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
