Bengals Agree to Extensions With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals have pulled off what many believed was improbable. On the same day, the team agreed to contract extensions with their star wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will both wear a Bengals jersey for the foreseeable future. The Bengals originally planned to franchise tag Higgins considering he would have been the most coveted wideout on the open market. As for Chase, many expected him to eventually receive a lucrative contract. The question was a matter of “when,” rather than “if.” The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of questions to address, particularly with their defense. However, their offense is now at least solidified with quarterback, Joe Burrow, at the helm.

Cincinnati Bengals Retaining Their Star Receiver Duo

Ja’Marr Chase Looking to Prove He is the Best Wideout in the League

Chase’s deal is for reportedly four-years, $161 million. $112 million is guaranteed. Chase now holds the record for the highest annual average for a non-quarterback at $40.25 million. Ja’Marr Chase was also the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple-crown.

He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17) last season. The last player to win the triple-crown before Chase was Cooper Kupp back in the 2021 campaign. Chase is in the same echelon as his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson. Both have a strong case for being considered the best wide receiver in the league. The Cincinnati Bengals recognized Chase’s worth and were smart to extend the four-time Pro-Bowler who has been Joe Burrow’s most lethal weapon the past few years.

Tee Higgins Finally Got His Long-Term Deal He was Seeking

Tee Higgins has been wanting a new contract for a while now. His wish was finally granted. Higgins’ new contract is for reportedly four-years, $115 million. He battled injuries all of last season but was still one of the most productive wideouts in the entire NFL. Higgins had the 10th most receiving yards at 75.9 yards per game and also logged 10 receiving touchdowns in 12 games played.

On top of this, the former Clemson Tiger also recorded 911 receiving yards, a career-best 6.1 receptions per game, and a receiving success rate of 64.2 percent, another career-best this past season. Higgins has thrived as a reliable secondary option over the years for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not to mention, he is a solid security blanket for Joe Burrow. The Bengals’ defense still has a lot of question marks, but the offense will continue to be one of the deadliest in the league. Especially with Tee Higgins’ and Ja’Marr Chase’s familiarity with their star quarterback, Joe Burrow.