Bengals and Rams’ Chaotic Joint Practice Cut Short Following Mass Brawl

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to meet on Saturday in their pre-season finale, but a joint training session on Thursday turned sour after a string of fights cut the session short.

Although yet to be confirmed, it is alleged that an initial scuffle started between the Rams defensive and the Bengals offence, but was quickly extinguished.

However, not long after, Leonard Floyd and La’el Collins exchanged unpleasantries, before the latter took off Floyd’s helmet and threw it at him.

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was also spotted swinging two Bengals helmets amongst the chaos, and the footage below shows the mass brawl erupting much to the delight of the onlooking press.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, “It got a little scuffley, and so we just called it. “We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we’ll go play on Saturday.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay chimed in with his take on the brawl, although he admitted he wasn’t sure exactly what caused the fights.

“I think in some instances teams defend each other. “Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we’ll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers.