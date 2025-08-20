Trey Hendrickson has been one of the main storylines throughout the NFL offseason. The veteran defensive end has been seeking a new deal. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have, so far, refused to accommodate his request. Hendrickson currently has one year and $16 million remaining on the contract he signed in 2023. In a somewhat perplexing move, the team had initially declined to entertain trade discussions, despite their reluctance to extend him. Now, with no compromise in sight, the Bengals are reportedly exploring trade options for Hendrickson.

Given his consistent production and high-impact play, there should be a robust market for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

Cincinnati Bengals Exploring Trade Options for Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson’s Impact

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson has been a cornerstone of their defensive success. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl every year he’s worn a Bengals uniform and is coming off a career-high season in 2024, where he led the league with 17.5 sacks. While he may not command the same name recognition as stars like Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, or T.J. Watt, Hendrickson has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s most consistent and feared pass-rushers.

In four seasons with Cincinnati, the former Florida Atlantic standout has amassed 57.0 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 53 tackles for loss. Over the course of his career, he’s totaled 77.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 71 tackles for loss. An elite stat line that puts him among the league’s most productive edge rushers over the past half-decade.

With numbers like these, it’s clear that the Bengals’ defense either needs Hendrickson or a player who can replicate his disruptive presence off the edge. Without him, Cincinnati faces a steep drop-off defensively. They ranked 25th in total defense last season and struggled to generate consistent pressure. If they do move Hendrickson, acquiring defensive reinforcements in return will be imperative to maintain playoff aspirations in a competitive AFC North.

Possible Destinations for the Star Defensive End

Several teams could be interested in acquiring a player of Hendrickson’s caliber, especially those looking to make a deep playoff run.

One logical destination is the Detroit Lions. Pairing Hendrickson with Aidan Hutchinson would give Detroit one of the most formidable edge-rushing duos in the league. It would also provide much-needed depth to a defense that was riddled with injuries throughout last season. With their young core and ascending status in the NFC, adding a veteran like Hendrickson could be the piece that helps them take the next step.

Another intriguing landing spot is the Buffalo Bills. With the team clearly in “win-now” mode, trading for Hendrickson would be a signal that they are all-in on contending this season. While cap space is a concern, Hendrickson’s expiring deal makes it a manageable situation. Especially if Buffalo can negotiate a short-term extension or restructure to fit him into their financial plans. The Bills also dealt with inconsistency and injuries on the edge last season. This makes Hendrickson a perfect fit from both a schematic and leadership standpoint.

Considering all of this, do not be surprised if these two NFL teams are showing heavy interest in Trey Hendrickson in the coming days.