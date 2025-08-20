Bengals

Bengals Exploring Trade Options for Trey Hendrickson

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson stands on the field.

Trey Hendrickson has been one of the main storylines throughout the NFL offseason. The veteran defensive end has been seeking a new deal. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have, so far, refused to accommodate his request. Hendrickson currently has one year and $16 million remaining on the contract he signed in 2023. In a somewhat perplexing move, the team had initially declined to entertain trade discussions, despite their reluctance to extend him. Now, with no compromise in sight, the Bengals are reportedly exploring trade options for Hendrickson.

Given his consistent production and high-impact play, there should be a robust market for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

Cincinnati Bengals Exploring Trade Options for Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson’s Impact

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson has been a cornerstone of their defensive success. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl every year he’s worn a Bengals uniform and is coming off a career-high season in 2024, where he led the league with 17.5 sacks. While he may not command the same name recognition as stars like Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, or T.J. Watt, Hendrickson has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s most consistent and feared pass-rushers.

In four seasons with Cincinnati, the former Florida Atlantic standout has amassed 57.0 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 53 tackles for loss. Over the course of his career, he’s totaled 77.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 71 tackles for loss. An elite stat line that puts him among the league’s most productive edge rushers over the past half-decade.

With numbers like these, it’s clear that the Bengals’ defense either needs Hendrickson or a player who can replicate his disruptive presence off the edge. Without him, Cincinnati faces a steep drop-off defensively. They ranked 25th in total defense last season and struggled to generate consistent pressure. If they do move Hendrickson, acquiring defensive reinforcements in return will be imperative to maintain playoff aspirations in a competitive AFC North.

Possible Destinations for the Star Defensive End

Several teams could be interested in acquiring a player of Hendrickson’s caliber, especially those looking to make a deep playoff run.

One logical destination is the Detroit Lions. Pairing Hendrickson with Aidan Hutchinson would give Detroit one of the most formidable edge-rushing duos in the league. It would also provide much-needed depth to a defense that was riddled with injuries throughout last season. With their young core and ascending status in the NFC, adding a veteran like Hendrickson could be the piece that helps them take the next step.

Another intriguing landing spot is the Buffalo Bills. With the team clearly in “win-now” mode, trading for Hendrickson would be a signal that they are all-in on contending this season. While cap space is a concern, Hendrickson’s expiring deal makes it a manageable situation. Especially if Buffalo can negotiate a short-term extension or restructure to fit him into their financial plans. The Bills also dealt with inconsistency and injuries on the edge last season. This makes Hendrickson a perfect fit from both a schematic and leadership standpoint.

Considering all of this, do not be surprised if these two NFL teams are showing heavy interest in Trey Hendrickson in the coming days.

Topics  
Bengals Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bengals

Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1)

Bengals Agree to Extensions With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 17 2025
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase Due to Become Highest Paid Wide Receiver
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 26 2025
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)
Bengals Plan to Franchise Tag Tee Higgins for Second-Straight Year
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 18 2025
Bengals
What Joe Burrow’s Next Contract With The Cincinnati Bengals Could Be Worth?
Joe Burrow Exclusive: Bengals ‘Had A Good Chance’ To Win Super Bowl If They Made Playoffs
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Feb 17 2025
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)
Tee Higgins Says “This Could be Last Ride” as He Prepares to Play Under Franchise Tag
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 25 2024
Bengals
bengals
Ja’Marr Chase Unlikely to Extend With Bengals This Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 23 2024
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)
Tee Higgins Signs Franchise Tag With Bengals
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top