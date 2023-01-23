NFL News and Rumors

Bengals HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow Throw Shade at NFL Head Office

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
joe burrow zac taylor
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday, their head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow were making quips about the NFL head office. The NFL had sold 50,000 tickets to fans of the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in case both teams won, which would have meant an AFC Championship Game at a neutral venue.

Better send them refunds

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow set tongues wagging in his postgame interview on Sunday. Burrow was asked about how much motivation the NFL selling tickets to a neutral venue in case the Buffalo Bills won provided him and his team.

“Better send them refunds,” Burrow said with a wide grin.

Burrow was not the only one with something to say about the situation. Head coach Zac Taylor also chimed in his press conference.

It is tough because they have to formulate the plans for coin tosses, formulate the plans for neutral site games and we just keep screwing it up for everybody,” Taylor said. “I hate that for people who have to endure all the logistical issues, we keep screwing it up.”

Since the Bills versus Bengals regular season game was not completed because of the life-threatening collapse of Demar Hamlin, some adjustments to the postseason venues were made. A game involving the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Conference Championship would have to be played at a neutral venue. This was after owners voted it the fairest way to settle the homefield debate.

The NFL proceeded to sell 50,000 tickets to the game at the neutral site. This did not sit well with the Bengals, who apparently thought they had been written off. However, it seemingly gave them added motivation as they manhandled the Bills in the Divisional Round. They were comfortable 27-10 victors and the result was never really in doubt.

The Bengals will now face off against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
joe burrow zac taylor

Bengals HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow Throw Shade at NFL Head Office

Author image David Evans  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles
Top five performers from 2022 NFL Divisional Playoff round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds Before NFL Conference Championship Games
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds Before NFL Conference Championship Games
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders Open First-Ever Sportsbook Inside An NFL Stadium
Washington Commanders Open First-Ever Sportsbook Inside An NFL Stadium
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Mattress Mack Bet
Mattress Mack Sends Dak Prescott Message After He Loses $2 Million On Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe burrow Snow
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are Better Than Last Year Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top