The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Lauren Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Josh Allen and the Bills are favored by 5.5-points but the line has been moving heading into Sunday’s matchup.

According to the top online sportsbooks, 69 percent of the public is betting on the Bengals to cover the number in Buffalo.

With a chance to reach the AFC Championship Game on the line, the public appears to be on one side of this matchup while the sharp money is on the other.

Scroll down to find the latest odds and betting trends, where the public is betting, and who the sharp money is on for the Bills vs Bengals Divisional Playoff game.

The Best Sportsbooks For The NFL Divisional Playoffs

NFL Divisional Round: Bengals vs Bills Odds

Bills vs Bengals: Public Betting Percentages

Bengals vs Bills: Line Movement & Sharp Money Action

Buffalo opened as just 3.5-point favorites at home against the defending AFC Champions.

However, the line has jumped to +5.5 ahead of Sunday’s game.

After practice this week, Burrow told reporters that he “never feels like and underdog” and NFL fans seem to agree with 69 percent of the public betting on Cincinnati to cover the spread.

Even with the public backing Burrow, the sportsbooks have yet to budge, a sign that sharp money could be coming in on the Bills to cover.

How to Bet On The NFL Divisional Round

With just a few clicks, new members can claim a welcome bonus, plus get free bets for the NFL Divisional Round games this weekend.

Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and get free bonus cash to bet on the NFL games this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NFL Divisional Playoffs in the US at BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Click here to claim your bonus for the NFL Divisional Playoffs at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit of $55 or more Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash + 3 free bets for Bengals vs Bills

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive a maximum sports betting bonus of $1,000.

Bengals vs Bills: Betting Trends

Just three weeks after having their regular season meeting cancelled, the Bills and Bengals will try to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive in Buffalo.

The AFC Divisional Round will kick off at 1pm on Sunday for a chance to meet the winner for the Chiefs and Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

There are some key betting trends to keep an eye on in the Bills vs Bengals game this weekend.

The Bengals have covered the spread in four of their last six playoff games while the Bills have managed to cover the spread just twice in their previous seven postseason contests.

Check out all of the key betting trends for the Bills vs Bengals game on Sunday below.

Bengals Betting Trends

16-4-1 ATS in the last 21 games following a straight up win.

21-7-1 ATS in the last 29 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

19-7-1 ATS in the last 27 games vs. AFC opponents

4-1-1 ATS in the last 6 playoff games

Bills Betting Trends

10-4-2 ATS in the last 16 games following an ATS loss

12-5-3 ATS in the last 20 games after allowing less than 250 total yards in their previous game

2-5 ATS in the last 7 home games

2-5 ATS in the last 7 playoff games

Bills vs Bengals O/U Trends