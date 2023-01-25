Bengals vs Chiefs: Playoff Preview, Predictions, Picks, and Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The Bengals have already defeated the Chiefs once this year, so the Chiefs will be looking for revenge. However, Joe Burrow is still undefeated against Patrick Mahomes for a reason.

Kansas City may be coming into this matchup as the one seed, but they will be in for a battle. Especially with the latest injury update to their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He still came back and willed the team to win, but it will be a tougher matchup going up against the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Game Info

• Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

• Date: Sunday, January 29th, 2023

• Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Will Home Field Be Enough For The Chiefs?

With the Bills now out of the playoffs, the Chiefs now boast home field advantage. However, if there is any team that can overcome the playoff atmosphere in Arrowhead Stadium, it is none other than this Bengals team. Mahomes is projected to play, but it is hard to tell how effective he will be considering how severe the injury looked in the win over the Jaguars. This will be the fifth straight year the Chiefs host the AFC Championship game. With how last year’s game ended, the Chiefs will be hungry to redeem themselves, regardless of how their quarterback is faring in this Bengals vs Chiefs matchup.

Can The Bengals Defense Continue To Dominate?

The Bengals’ defense impressed in the win over the Buffalo Bills. A team many picked to win the Super Bowl at the start of the year. While everyone knows about the potent offense spear-headed by Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and Jamarr Chase, the defense has proven to be a big factor in their success. After all, they did hold Josh Allen and company to just 10 points in their 27-10 victory. This season, the defensive unit ranked fifth in team defense, ahead of notable defenses such as Dallas’, Philadelphia’s, and Jacksonville’s. While the offense will be a key component to watch, do not sleep on this Bengals defense, especially if Mahomes is gimpy.

Predictions For Bengals vs Chiefs

Surprisingly, the Chiefs come into this matchup as underdogs, but not by much. Despite this fact, expect the Bengals to continue to have the Chiefs’ number and make it to their second-consecutive Super Bowl. The defense is getting hot at the right time and it is hard to trust the Chiefs defense against this high-powered offensive attack led by Joe Burrow. A quarterback making a case for the best in the NFL. It will be a battle, but don’t be surprised if Cincinnati overcomes the hostile crowd for a second year in a row in this Bengals vs Chiefs matchup.

