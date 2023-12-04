Week 13 closes in Duval on Monday Night Football with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Jaguars will be a 10-point home favorite. The Jaguars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 40 (-115)

Life without Joe Burrow continues for the Cincinnati Bengals as Jake Browning makes his second straight start for the injured superstar. In Week 12’s 16-10 loss to the Steelers, Browning completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

Even with Burrow’s absence, should the Jaguars be double-digit favorites against anyone?

One team, the Bengals, hates to play at night, while the Jaguars feel most comfortable under the bright lights.

The Bengals are 0-15 SU in road primetime games since 2013 (Sports Illustrated). Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson is 3-1 SU in the Jaguars’ night games. In his NFL head coaching career, Pederson is 21-8 SU in night games (Action Network).

The Bengals are not going to roll over against the Jaguars. They still have enough talent on both sides of the ball to keep the potential deficit within single digits.

The play for tonight is the under. The under is 13-1 on Monday Night Football, including 11-0 since Week 3. Trust the trends.

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Dear Lou Anarumo, This is Evan Engram. He plays tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s try to keep him from embarrassing our defense like every other TE has done. What do you say? #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/a8NVyLppeC — Him Duncan (@BigItaly42) December 4, 2023

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram cannot find the end zone (zero touchdowns in 2023). However, Engram remains one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets.

Engram has at least 40 yards receiving in eight of 11 games, including 49 yards last week in the win over the Teans.

Cincinnati is one of the worst teams against opposing tight ends. The Bengals allow the 2nd most receiving yards to tight ends (70.82 yards/game). Engram should surpass at least 50 yards receiving on Monday.