Bengals vs. Jaguars: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning

Week 13 closes in Duval on Monday Night Football with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Jaguars will be a 10-point home favorite. The Jaguars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +370 -460 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-118) -10 (-102) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-105) Under 40 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 40 (-115)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Sep 10, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Life without Joe Burrow continues for the Cincinnati Bengals as Jake Browning makes his second straight start for the injured superstar. In Week 12’s 16-10 loss to the Steelers, Browning completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

Even with Burrow’s absence, should the Jaguars be double-digit favorites against anyone?

One team, the Bengals, hates to play at night, while the Jaguars feel most comfortable under the bright lights.

The Bengals are 0-15 SU in road primetime games since 2013 (Sports Illustrated). Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson is 3-1 SU in the Jaguars’ night games. In his NFL head coaching career, Pederson is 21-8 SU in night games (Action Network).

The Bengals are not going to roll over against the Jaguars. They still have enough talent on both sides of the ball to keep the potential deficit within single digits.

The play for tonight is the under. The under is 13-1 on Monday Night Football, including 11-0 since Week 3. Trust the trends.

Bet on Under 40 (-115) at BetOnline

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram cannot find the end zone (zero touchdowns in 2023). However, Engram remains one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets.

Engram has at least 40 yards receiving in eight of 11 games, including 49 yards last week in the win over the Teans.

Cincinnati is one of the worst teams against opposing tight ends. The Bengals allow the 2nd most receiving yards to tight ends (70.82 yards/game). Engram should surpass at least 50 yards receiving on Monday.

Bet on Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards at BetOnline
Bengals Jaguars NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
