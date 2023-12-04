Monday Night Football will head to Duval in Week 13 when the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) play the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6). Below, we examine the best Monday Night Football player props for Bengals vs. Jaguars.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football Props

Jake Browning Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning makes his second-straight start for the injured Joe Burrow, who is out for the season with a hand injury.

Browning struggled in his first start through the air (226 passing yards) and ground (nine rushing yards).

However, the Ravens’ game proved Browing is a capable runner when forced outside of the pocket, with 40 rushing yards on four carries.

The Jaguars boast a top-five run defense and a bottom-five pass defense. Cincinnati should find success through the air, meaning more pass plays will be called. This increases the chances Browning will take off.

The Jaguars allow 17.82 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. If Browning does that, the rushing over cashes with ease.

Calvin Ridley Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

The success of Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has nothing to do with his talent. All you have to do is look at the lineup and see if Zay Jones is active.

In the five games where Jones has played, Ridley is virtually unstoppable. Ridley’s numbers with Jones in the lineup: 29 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns. Without Jones, Ridley has 18 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Jones is in the lineup against a Bengals’ defense giving up 249.6 passing yards per game. Ridley explodes for another big game on Monday night.