The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will renew their rivalry in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds for Bengals vs. Ravens and reveal our predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

A faceoff with a lot on the line. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/CCNsF14Tm6 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 15, 2023

On a short week at home, the Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite on BetOnline.

For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) have been ruled out for the second straight game.

For the Ravens, linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and tackle Ronnie Staley (knee) will be out with injuries.

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-104)

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson could not lead their teams to victories in Week 10. Which team is poised for a bounceback week after a soul-crushing defeat?

The Ravens have shown they can regroup after a loss. Baltimore is 2-0 ATs/SU following a loss this season. Jackson is also very good after a loss, with a 14-3 SU record.

On the other side, Burrow is awesome as the underdog. In his last 10 games as an underdog, Burrow is 7-3 SU and 9-1 ATS (via John Ewing of BetMGM).

Another trend to consider is the Bengals’ terrible record on the road in night games. Cincinnati is 1-23 SU on the road in night games (via Action Network).

Over the last 25 years, the Bengals are 1-23 straight up on the road in night games 🤯 (via @EvanHAbrams | @Bet_Labs) pic.twitter.com/pBs3fbg20Q — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 14, 2023

Considering these trends, I like the Ravens to win and cover in a short week. Missing Higgins and Hubbard proved to be massive in Week 10. Tyler Boyd dropped a ball that should have been a touchdown toward the end of the game, while the Bengals’ defense could not get pressure on Stroud during the final drive that led to Houston’s game-winning field goal.

Baltimore has shown they rebound strongly after losses. This game will be within a touchdown, but Baltimore wins and covers.

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Mark Andrews Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Despite the emergence of Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews is still Jackson’s favorite target as the Ravens tight end leads the team in touchdown receptions (6) and receiving yards per game (57.9).

Andrews had a solid game against the Bengals in Week 2, catching five balls on eight targets for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Andrew should be in line for another big week against a Bengals team that allows the third-most yards to opposing tight ends (66.89 yards/game).

The last three tight ends the Bengals faced – Houston’s Dalton Shultz, Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid, and San Francisco’s George Kittle – all had over 70 yards receiving. Andrews should be able to eclipse at least 60 yards receiving.