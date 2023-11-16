NFL News and Rumors

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will renew their rivalry in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds for Bengals vs. Ravens and reveal our predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

On a short week at home, the Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite on BetOnline.

For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) have been ruled out for the second straight game.

For the Ravens, linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and tackle Ronnie Staley (knee) will be out with injuries.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-116) -3.5 (-104) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-113) Under 46 (-107) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-104)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Oct 29, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson could not lead their teams to victories in Week 10. Which team is poised for a bounceback week after a soul-crushing defeat?

The Ravens have shown they can regroup after a loss. Baltimore is 2-0 ATs/SU following a loss this season. Jackson is also very good after a loss, with a 14-3 SU record.

On the other side, Burrow is awesome as the underdog. In his last 10 games as an underdog, Burrow is 7-3 SU and 9-1 ATS (via John Ewing of BetMGM).

Another trend to consider is the Bengals’ terrible record on the road in night games. Cincinnati is 1-23 SU on the road in night games (via Action Network).

Considering these trends, I like the Ravens to win and cover in a short week. Missing Higgins and Hubbard proved to be massive in Week 10. Tyler Boyd dropped a ball that should have been a touchdown toward the end of the game, while the Bengals’ defense could not get pressure on Stroud during the final drive that led to Houston’s game-winning field goal.

Baltimore has shown they rebound strongly after losses. This game will be within a touchdown, but Baltimore wins and covers.

Bet on Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-104) at BetOnline

Bengals vs. Ravens: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Mark Andrews Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Nov 25, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) carries the ball past Los Angeles Rams free safety Eric Weddle (32) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the emergence of Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews is still Jackson’s favorite target as the Ravens tight end leads the team in touchdown receptions (6) and receiving yards per game (57.9).

Andrews had a solid game against the Bengals in Week 2, catching five balls on eight targets for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Andrew should be in line for another big week against a Bengals team that allows the third-most yards to opposing tight ends (66.89 yards/game).

The last three tight ends the Bengals faced – Houston’s Dalton Shultz, Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid, and San Francisco’s George Kittle – all had over 70 yards receiving. Andrews should be able to eclipse at least 60 yards receiving.

Bet on Mark Andrews Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline
Topics  
Bengals NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in the first quarter of a Week 2

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Will He Play Again In 2023?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suffered Season-Ending Shoulder Injury In Ravens Week 10 Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Had Successful Second Surgery On Tuesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Dak Prescott Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 10 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Ken Dorsey Bills
Bills Fire OC Ken Dorsey: Who Will Take Over In Buffalo?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
AJ Brown Eagles
NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Eagles And Chiefs Fighting For No. 1 Spot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top