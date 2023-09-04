The world’s largest cryptocurrency casino – Stake.com – has reportedly suffered a hacked cyber-attack – with the firm expected to have lost $41m in the process. With this breach in mind, we take a look the best alternative 8 casino options for crypto casino players.



Best 8 Stake Casino Substitutes Following September Hack

See below the best eight Stake.com alternatives for Crypto Casinos

LUCKY BLOCK – Number one Stake Casino substitute for 2023 MEGA DICE – Wide range of payment options and fast payouts BC.GAME – Generous BTS player bonuses on offer CLOUDBET – VIP rewards club and live dealer tables WILD CASINO – BTC payments up to $500k and top customer service IGNITION – Top for poker tournaments and generous BTS joining bonuses MBIT – 24/7 live chat and high limit slots options XBET – Hundreds of slots to pick from and user-friendly site ideal for beginners

Stake Casino Alternatives After Hacking Reviewed

Find out more about each Stake alternative crypto casino site below – with our top 8 bitcoin supported platforms reviewed.

1. LUCKY BLOCK – Best Overall Stake Casino Substitute For Crypto Players

Top of the Bitcoin gambling sites is one of the new kids on the block to the crypto gambling sphere – Lucky Block.

But despite this have already become a leading pick for a lot of casino players and sports bettors – hence why they’ve come out as the top alternative to Stake.com since their hacking.

LuckyBlock is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

At LuckyBlock their players can enjoy a 6,000-strong game portfolio plus have a leading loyalty program, plus live casino that showcases classic casino table games and game shows.

When it comes to variety – Lucky Block are top of the tree.

In addition, to their popular casino offering, Lucky Block also offer players a sportsbook with all the main events covered – including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer.

From the best crypto gambling sites reviewed, Lucky Block also has some of the quickest transaction times for withdrawals with most of the eight cryptocurrencies that they accept, taking just 1-20 minutes to go through.

There are also no annoying KYC checks for new players to do when signing up, plus players are eligible for 15% cash back for the first 7 days. Simply deposit, then play, and on the eighth day, you can contact customer support to claim your cash-back bonus with no codes to activate this offer.

Pros: No transactions fees

No transactions fees Minimum deposit only $1 or currency equivalent

Minimum deposit only $1 or currency equivalent Quick registration without KYC

Quick registration without KYC Fast payouts

Fast payouts Big selection of slots Cons: No dedicated poker room as yet

2. MEGA DICE – Leading Choice Of Crypto Payments Options and Games

Mega Dice holds a Curacao licence and since their launch in 2023 have established itself as one of the best casinos and sportsbooks around.

Mega Dice also has many of payment options but is particularly great for crypto enthusiasts as they offer over 8 coins including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum.

Crypto transactions are also free of charge at Mega Dice and the payout times are super-fast, with most being completed instantly.

There are over 4,000 slots and when looking for casino classics games like slots, blackjack, roulette and poker it’s all covered.

For non-crypto players, Mega Dice also offers customers options with bank cards, wire transfers, and eWallets including Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Their customer service are first rare and can be contacted email or live chat which is available 24/7 and will reply in a timely fashion.

The icing on the cake is that at Mega Dice they also have one of the most generous welcome bonuses available online.

New users at the top casino offering can claim a 200% deposit match worth up to 1BTC.

Players are also awarded 50 free spins to use at one of their top slot games, plus returning players are looked after too with weekly reload bonus and a first-rate bonus loyalty scheme.

For the latest bonus offers and news, you can follow Mega Dice on Twitter.

Pros: No transaction fees

No transaction fees Minimum deposit only $1 or currency equivalent

Minimum deposit only $1 or currency equivalent Quick registration without KYC checks

Quick registration without KYC checks World’s first Telegram Casino

World’s first Telegram Casino Big selection of slots Cons: No dedicated poker room

3. BC.GAME – Over 10,000 Crypto Casino Games To Pick From

BC.Game is one of the leading online casino alternatives to Stake.com. Okay, no sportsbook for players as yet, but in contrast new players will have at their disposal 5,000+ games, including plenty of exclusive ones.

These are called the ‘BC Originals’ on their site and offer a range of gameplays and themes and provide provably fair gaming and higher-than-average payouts.

As soon as you join this gambling site, you’ll be able to use BC.Game bonus codes to release the latest promotions and offers. While, if that’s not enough, as an existing player, you can also join in with their frequent prize draws and other exciting competitions.



Exclusive games to choose from

Exclusive games to choose from Lucrative BTC player bonuses available

Lucrative BTC player bonuses available Provably fair gaming

Provably fair gaming VIP Club with additional rewards Pros

No real sports betting available as yet Cons

4. CLOUDBET – Top Pick For Crypto Rewards and Match Bonuses

Cloudbet is one of the biggest crypto betting sites around that has on its platform a wide selection of games, sports, and eSports betting.

Once you’ve created your new account, you’ll be able to make use of the most recent Cloudbet bonus codes to activate match bonuses and other top rewards. Once you’ve played out your initial reward, you can also enjoy many more existing customer offers, such as free spins and free bets.



Extensive eSports betting platform

Extensive eSports betting platform Hundreds of games, plus live dealer tables

Hundreds of games, plus live dealer tables VIP Club with top rewards

VIP Club with top rewards Competitive odds on US championships Pros

No exclusive games available as yet Cons

5. WILD CASINO – BTC Payments Accepted Up to $500k



Wild Casino is another top substitute option since the Stake.com hacking as it’s billed as one of the best gambling sites that accept Bitcoin.

This fully-fledged online casino has an extensive range of online slots, table games, and two of the leading live casinos around. Yes, no sportsbook for players as yet, but it delivers a very compelling gambling experience through its game portfolio.

This platform is able to offer to both casual players and high rollers the same experience and options. Bitcoin payments can reach maximum values of $500k for deposits and $100k for withdrawals.

Finally, you can also use Wild Casino bonus codes to release some generous bonus offers and promotions.

Pros 300+ games by Betsoft and other leading providers

300+ games by Betsoft and other leading providers BTC payments accepted of up to $500k

BTC payments accepted of up to $500k 24/7 live chat support offering

24/7 live chat support offering Mobile-friendly gambling casino site Cons No sportsbook as yet

6. IGNITION – Leading Bitcoin Site For Poke

If poker is your thing, then look no further as Ignition is one of the best online poker bitcoin gambling sites around.

Through its dedicated platform, Ignition has a big range of variants that you can play along with other players or even against the computer. You can also make full use of Ignition Casino bonus codes and get rewarded for your deposits with poker chips along the way.

No sportsbook offering, but it does provide virtual sports that you can bet on with Bitcoin if that’s your thing.



Dedicated poker platform with bonuses

Dedicated poker platform with bonuses Frequent poker tournaments with monster huge prize pools

Frequent poker tournaments with monster huge prize pools Virtual sports include camel racing (yes, camel racing) and soccer

Virtual sports include camel racing (yes, camel racing) and soccer Massive BTC sign-up bonuses and offers Pros

No proper sportsbook available Cons

7. MBIT – Leading Crypto Casino For Slots



mBit can claim to have one of the biggest collections of slots among all our featured Bitcoin online gambling site – so rates a great casino option away from Stake.com.

These games cover every theme you can think of and include mega prizes offered by jackpot slots. Plus, as one of the best high limit slots sites, mBit has games that accept bets of $100 or more per spin.

If you want to get the maximum from the BTC gambling experience, you should also look for the updated list of mBit bonus codes. By using appropriate codes, you’ll be able to claim matched offers, free spins, and a bundle of other player rewards to keep you interested long after sign-up.

Pros Impressive list of game providers

Impressive list of game providers A top variety of entertaining high limit slots

A top variety of entertaining high limit slots 24/7 live chat support and customer service

24/7 live chat support and customer service Daily slot tournaments

No sportsbook Cons

8. XBET – Android and IOS Supported Crypto Casino Apps



XBet is a top casino offering that that provides gambling apps suitable for both Android and iOS devices.

There is also a mobile-optimized main website that is accessible across both computers and devices – making playing anywhere a lot easier. It’s a slick, clean and user-friendly interface which appeals to a lot of US gambling beginners.

Variety is big too – whether you’re looking to play the most recent Bitcoin gambling sites slots or wish to bet on the NBA or MLB, this site has got your back. It offers one of the most extensive gambling selections in the country and even provides tasty XBet bonus codes for every deposit made.



User-friendly interface that is ideal for beginners

User-friendly interface that is ideal for beginners Competitive and early odds across sports

Competitive and early odds across sports Hundreds of slots by top providers Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming

Hundreds of slots by top providers Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming Android and iOS mobile apps offered Pros

Small BTC deposit limits Cons

Related Content: