Best Alaska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Alaska

We’re moving closer to an action-packed UFC Fight Night on Sunday, headlined by a clash between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Keep reading to find out the best Alaska sportsbooks for UFC betting odds, and how to win upto $2500 worth of free bets.

Best Alaska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds

Above are the best Alaska sportsbooks which have the best UFC betting odds for Saturday’s Fight Night. Claim their welcome offers below which give you free bets to use on UFC markets.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Alaska

Follow the steps below and you can claim your $1000 free bet from BetOnline and start placing your bets on UFC Fight Nights in Alaska.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of up to $2000 Get $1,000 for UFC Fight Night bets Place your free UFC bets on Fight Night

UFC Betting Odds For Fight Night

Alexa Grasso (-225) vs Viviane Araujo (+190)

Brandon Royval (+200) vs Askar Askarov (-235)

Cub Swanson (+182) vs Jonathan Martinez (-212)

Raphael Assuncao (+270) vs Victor Henry (-330)

Misha Cirkunov (+170) vs Alonzo Menifield (-200)

Jacob Maikoun (+119) vs Nick Maximov (-139)

Brandon Davis (+132) vs Mana Martinez (-152)

Jordan Wright (+175) vs Dusko Todorovic (-205)

CJ Vergara (+182) vs Tatsuro Taira (-212)

Sam Hughes (+140) vs Piera Rodriguez (-160)

Mike Jackson (+500) vs Pet Rodriguez (-700)

UFC Betting Odds: Grasso vs Araujo

Grasso’s grappling has gotten better in recent weeks, and she’s the clear favorite to win this one. Her last victory came through submitting her opponent. While Araujo’s generally stronger on the ground, Grasso’s plan will be to get her to submit while on her feet. Araujo’s also coming off two losses in a row, and her chances in the encounter aren’t too good.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -225 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +190.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -225 Viviane Araujo +190

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Alaska

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -225 | Araujo +190

The Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best MMA sportsbooks are offering free bets and Alaska sports betting offers for UFC Fight Night which you can claim and boost your bankroll by claiming below. Below, we’ll break down the best Alaska sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC Fight Night.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + Free Bets on Grasso vs Araujo

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Alaska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MMA fans can load their pockets through free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Alaska betting offers, all of which you can use at BetOnline on UFC Fight Night. If you sign up to BetOnline today, you’ll receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – $750 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In Alaska

🏆 Founded 1996 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Alaska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Kahnawake 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Everygame offers you a $750 deposit bonus, which you can avail as three separate bets capped at $250 each. You can use these to bet on UFC Fight Night in Alaska.

Promo Code Terms and Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – Up To $750 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In Alaska

🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Alaska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bovada offers a 75% match on an initial deposit no higher than $1000. This means you can receive upto $750, and claim it using our promo code INSIDERS for the UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Bovada Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 UFC Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In Alaska

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #4 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer Upto $2500 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Alaska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS offers a massive $2500 bonus for MMA fans who want to bet on the UFC Fight Night in Alaska. You can claim this with a minimum deposit of $100.

BetUSOffer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie Alaska Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In Alaska

🏆 Founded 2014 ⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Alaska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is another sportsbook with a great deal on the UFC Fight Night for bettors in Alaska. They offer a 100% match on your deposit up to $1000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alaska Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets