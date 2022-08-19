Boxing News and Rumors

Best Betting Site To Bet On Anthony Joshua To Beat Oleksandr Usyk

anthony joshua
The Jeddah Super Dome in the Saudi Arabian desert take centre stage as Anthony Joshua bids to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world as he challenges Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch. If you believe Joshua can overcome the Ukrainian at the second time of asking and fancy putting a wager on it, you have come to the right place.

Read on to find out how you can get the best betting odds on Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night for the WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Titles at BetOnline.

Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his three world heavyweight belts tomorrow night in the desert. If you want to place a wager on the bout, check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown too. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua from Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Best Boxing Betting Sites With Free Bets

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How to Claim the Best Anthony Joshua Odds

In order to claim the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds, simply sign up to BetOnline by clicking a link on this page and simply follow the straight forward steps below to sign-up. Then, you will be able to back ‘AJ’ to defeat the Ukrainian superstar with BetOnline! All you have to do is:

  1. Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline offer
  2. Register an account and load up a qualifying deposit with BetOnline
  3. Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the fight.
  4. Place your free bets on Usyk vs Joshua 2 at BetOnline.

What Are The Best Anthony Joshua Odds?

If you are considering placing a wager on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua fight this weekend, then there is only one place to be in terms of bookmakers.

Whether you think Usyk will keep his undefeated record in tact or whether you think Joshua has what it takes to dethrone the champion, BetOnline is the place to be for all boxing bets this weekend.

Why? It’s very straight forward. BetOnline are offering new customers up to $1,000 in free bets on this heavyweight dust-up from the desert as well as exclusive betting offers on the fight.

If you are fully confident that the London man will get revenge and topple the big Ukrainian to put himself back at the top of the heavyweight tree, then you can get a fantastic price of +180 for Joshua to win with BetOnline.

The majority of other bookmakers are only offering a price of around +150 for Joshua to get the win, which is quite a difference to what BetOnline are offering bettors for this mammoth heavyweight showdown on Saturday night.

You will not find better odds anywhere else on the market for ‘AJ’ to win, so you would be silly to go elsewhere to place your Usyk vs Joshua 2 bets.

Why You Should Use BetOnline As Your Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Site

As we have already alluded to throughout this article, you can get a stupendous +180 for Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night with BetOnline’s superb betting offer.

No matter what way Joshua wins, if he indeed does, you will be paid out as a winner if you have backed the challenger with BetOnline. That means if you backed him to win outright, he can win by any method at all and you will still receive your winnings!

Here at The Sports Daily, we think Joshua will get the job done and that he will get it done in spectacular fashion this time around. It is a big ask, but we think the Englishman can knock the 35-year-old out and become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

So if you agree with us and think Joshua will leave the ring on Saturday night victorious, then be sure to make use of this great price from BetOnline for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight.

Anthony Joshua to win at +180? Yes please!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Already claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play
Oleksandr Usyk -250 betonline ag
Anthony Joshua +180 betonline ag
Draw +1600 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
