NFL picks

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
11 min read
NFL money NNN
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Hook up with the best betting sites for NFL Sunday on November 20 as the American Football action heads into ‘week 11’.  We’ve 12 big NFL Sunday matches to look forward to and by joining our leading Sportsbooks on this page you can also redeem up to $6000 in NFL free bets too!

Want To Know More? – First-up, just navigate to one of the best NFL betting sites around – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you deposit a maximum of $2,000 this will release your first NFL $1,000 in Sportsbook cash bonuses. You’ll then see just how easy this is to do with another $5000 waiting for you in the same way.

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday November 20, 2022

  1. Sign-up with BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to bet on Sunday’s NFL games (full fixtures below)

Just to recap – go to BetOnline and once you’ve joined (this only takes a few clicks) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will release $1,000 in NFL free bets to your new account. Plus, you can deposit less if you want (more below).

TOP TIP: Use our unique PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to unlock your NFL Free Bets on ALL our featured NFL betting sites

If You Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000 – This Is Okay Too! Yes, don’t worry you can still claim these NFL free bet offers if you can’t deposit the full $2,000. BetOnline will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free NFL bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

Their minimum deposit is $55 and this still nets you a $27.50 NFL free bet!

Claim Your Free NFL Bets with BetOnline

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday: Free Bets For November 20, 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: NFL Picks – Our Expert American Football Picks | Best NFL Live Betting Sites

NFL Betting Sites With $6,000 In NFL Free Bets For Sunday Nov 20

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

See below our best betting sites for NFL Sunday games that include the Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons, LA Rams v New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills.

While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page.

What are you waiting for? This really is ‘free money’ folks and if you land a few winning bets with your sportsbook bonuses, then you’ll feel like you’ve scored a ‘TOUCHDOWN’ of your own this weekend.

There’s up to $6000 on offer on this page by just joining five top NFL Sportsbooks, plus you don’t have to go the whole hog and deposit their maximums to get the NFL free bets – we’ve added some snazzy deposit tables below each Sportsbook to help and give you an idea.

RELATED: NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

1. BetOnline: $1,000 Free Bet With Top Betting Site For NFL Sunday Nov 20

BetOnline
BetOnline are one of the top NFL betting sites around. Just deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match up to 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in NFL free bets to use on the games on Sunday (Nov 20) – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 NFL free bet. Just be sure to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ so get this bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

BetOnline NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Bovada: $750 In Free Bets and Bonuses For NFL Sunday

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Use our promo code INSIDERS with Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750 which you can use on Sunday’s NFL games on November 20.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$1000 INSIDERS 75% $750 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$500 INSIDERS 75% $375 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$250 INSIDERS 75% $187.50 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$125 INSIDERS 75% $93.75 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NFL Free Bet

3. Everygame: $750 In NFL Free Bets and Cash Bonuses For NFL Sunday

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Everygame is another Sportsbook to have onside if you’re looking to bet on the NFL matches this Sunday (Nov 20. Everygame will give you up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And, we don’t what you to miss out, so as we keep mentioning just use our special PROMO CODE – INSIDERS

Everygame NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

4. MyBookie: $1,000 NFL Betting Site Free Bets For Sunday’s Matches

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming NFL games – including this Sunday’s clash between the New York Jets v New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once, again, use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

MyBookie NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

5. BetUS: An Eye-Watering $2,500 In NFL Betting Site Free Bet Bonuses For You

Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
BetUS will match your first deposit up to a super-generous $2,500, which you can use this free NFL betting bonus cash on Sunday’s games (November, 20) and probably have a stack remaining for the rest of the weekend’s NFL matches! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 125% $2500 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$1000 INSIDERS 125% $1250 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$500 INSIDERS 125% $625 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
$250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

BetUS NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NFL Free Bets

NFL Sunday Money Line Betting Odds & Stats: Sun Nov 20, 2022

See below all of Sunday’s NFL week 11 matches, on Sunday November 20, with the money line match betting, head-to-head stats and a key betting fact to take into each game.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 20 times
Eagles Wins: 10
Colts Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Eagles have won the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -285 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Indianapolis Colts

+240 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 28 times
Bears Wins: 15
Falcons Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +145 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Atlanta Falcons

 -165 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 46 times
Lions Wins: 24
Giants Wins: 21
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 +140 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New York Giants

 -160 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 77 times
Rams Wins: 43
Saints Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +173 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New Orleans Saints

 -198 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 6 times
Panthers Wins: 4
Ravens Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +520 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Baltimore Ravens

 -700 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 22 times
Browns Wins: 13
Bills Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 +315 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Buffalo Bills

 -385 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 5 times
Commanders Wins: 2
Texans Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Texans have won their last 3 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 -165 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Houston Texans

 +145 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 127 times
Jets Wins: 54
Patriots Wins: 72
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won their last 13 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +145 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New England Patriots

 -165 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 8.05pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 126 times
Raiders Wins: 70
Broncos Wins: 54
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Raiders have won their last 5 vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 +125 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Denver Broncos

 -145 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 125 times
Chiefs Wins: 66
Chargers Wins: 58
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won their last 8 away games at Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 -300 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Los Angeles Chargers

 +250 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 33 times
Cowboys Wins: 18
Vikings Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -111 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Minnesota Vikings

 -109 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8.20pm Sun Nov 20

Played: 106 times
Bengals Wins: 38
Steelers Wins: 68
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinnati Bengals

 -210 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +180 Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

$6,000 In Free Bets If You Join Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best betting sites for NFL Sunday, where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL Sunday on week 11, November 20.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
BetUS $2,500: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
MyBookie  $1000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best Betting Sites For NFL Sunday On November 20: With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

NFL Week 11 Fixtures

  • Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 Thurs, Nov 17
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1pm Sun Nov 20
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 1pm Mon Nov 21

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
NFL h2h

NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
NFL picks
thurs NFL
Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  23h
NFL picks
nfl money NEW(1)
Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 13th November 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
NFL picks
nfl teams
NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL picks
NO Saints
New Orleans Saints Sports Betting Promo Codes For $6,000 NFL Free Bets vs Ravens | New Orleans Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NFL picks
alvin kamara
New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NFL picks
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens Sports Betting Promo Codes For $6000 NFL Free Bets vs Saints | Maryland Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 14 2022
More News
Arrow to top