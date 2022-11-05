Horse Racing Picks

Best Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Codes With Over $6000 In Free Bets On Horse Racing Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
Breeders Cup Rhode Island
We’ve got the best Breeders Cup 2022 PROMO CODES that you can claim up to $6000 in free bets with our horse racing sportsbooks ahead of today’s BIG Breeders Cup fixture at Keeneland racetrack.

Want To Know More? – First-up, just head over to one of the best horse racing sportsbooks around – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you use our Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when making your first deposit and unlock up to $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.

Best Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Codes With Horse Racing Sportsbooks

  1. Sign-up with BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with our Breeders Cup promo code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to bet on today’s Breeders Cup horse racing

Just to recap – go to one of the best horse racing sportsbooks around – BetOnline – and once you’ve joined (this only takes a few clicks) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will release $1,000 in Breeders Cup free bets to your new account. Plus, you can deposit less if you want (more below).

TOP TIP: Use our unique Breeders Cup 2022 PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to unlock your Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets

What If I Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000? This is fine, as we’ve got it all covered. If you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free Breeders Cup bets but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

Their minimum deposit is $55 and this still nets you a $27.50 Breeders Cup free bet!

Claim Your Free Breeders Cup Bets with BetOnline

Over $6000 In Free Bets On Horse Racing Sportsbooks For 2022 Breeders Cup

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
18+. T+C Apply.
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
18+. T+C Apply.
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+. T+C Apply.
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
18+. T+C Apply.
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
18+. T+C Apply.

Horse Racing Sportsbooks With $6,000 In Breeders Cup Free Bets

Breeders' Cup 2022- Flightline Odds, Horse Profile, and PedigreeClaim the best horse racing sportsbooks and cash bonuses for the horse racing at Keeneland today using our Breeders Cup 2022 Promo codes – there’s up to $6000 on offer!

You can also see our best horse racing betting sites for even more Breeders Cup free bets, but to keep things simple we’ve picked out our best horse racing offers to take advantage off – as you can use our same Breeders Cup 2022 promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ with them all, plus you don’t even need to place a bet to get your free bets – just deposit!

While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the horse racing sportsbooks on this page and as our offshore sites will allow you to place bets on today’s Breeders Cup horse racing at Keeneland.

So, what are you waiting for? You can back a winner before you’ve even placed a bet and have up to $6000 in Breeders Cup free bets added to your betting banks to take the bookmakers on with.

 

1. BetOnline: Claim Your $1,000 Free Bet Using Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Code

Deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match it to 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in horse racing free bets to use on the Breeders Cup today – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 Breeders Cup free bet. Just be sure to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ so get this bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Horse Racing Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Breeders Cup Free Bet

2. Bovada: $750 Free Bet With Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Code

Use our promo code INSIDERS with Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750 which you can use at the Breeders Cup horse racing today.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 horse racing Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Horse Racing Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Breeders Cup Free Bet

3. Everygame: $750 In Horse Racing Sportsbook Free Bet Cash Bonuses For Breeders Cup 2022

Everygame is certainly a Sportsbook to have an account with if you’re looking to bet on the Breeders Cup horse racing today (Nov 5). Everygame will give you up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And, we don’t what you to miss out, so as we keep mentioning just use our special Breeders Cup 2022 PROMO CODE – INSIDERS

Everygame Horse Racing Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The Breeders Cup 2022 promo code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame Breeders Cup Free Bet

4. MyBookie: $1,000 Horse Racing Sportsbook Free Bet With Breeders Cup 2022 Promo Code

Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the races at the Breeders Cup today – including the Breeders Cup Classic where the wonder horse in the making Flightline is in action. With the minimum deposit requirement only $50 anyone can get this offer. Just remember to, once, again, use our Breeders Cup 2020 PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in horse racing sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Horse Racing Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Breeders Cup Free Bet

5. BetUS: $2,500 Horse Racing Free Bet With 2022 Breeders Cup Promo Codes

BetUS will match your first deposit up to a super-generous $2,500, which you can use this free Breeders Cup betting bonus cash on today’s Keeneland horse racing. Again, simply use our Breeders Cup 2022 PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS Horse Racing Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Horse Racing Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Breeders Cup Free Bets

$6,000 in Free Bets If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our Breeders Cup Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best horse racing Sportsbooks where you can place your free bets by using our Breeders Cup 2022 promo codes INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use at the big horse racing at Keeneland today.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to 
BetUS $2,500: 100% deposit match up to
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
MyBookie  $1000: 100% deposit match up to
Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 9 Breeders’ Cup races at Keeneland this Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV
11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million BetOnline
12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million BetOnline
1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million BetOnline
1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million BetOnline
2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million BetOnline
3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million BetOnline
3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million BetOnline
4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million BetOnline
5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million BetOnline

Horse Racing Picks
Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
