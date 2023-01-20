Best California Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Join the best California sports gambling sites for the NFL Divisional Round this weekend and these sportsbooks will allow you to place bets on the NFL in California or ANY US State. There’s also $2,750 in free bets to snap-up along the way.

Let’s show you just how easy this is to do.

This weekend’s NFL Divisional Round sees four matches for California sports gambling lovers to enjoy – including the five-time Super Bowl winners, San Francisco 49ers welcoming the Dallas Cowboys to the Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

There are many solutions on the table for people wanting to bet on the NFL Divisional Round matches in California – including with some of the leading Offshore California Sports Gambling Sites listed below.

Our key direction, if looking to place bets on the NFL weekend Divisional Round with California sports gambling sites, is to join BetOnline – who are a top option for US and California residents.

How To Bet on NFL Divisional Round With California Sports Gambling Sites



The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were allowed to miss out last weekend’s Wild Card fixtures as they were the top seeded teams at that stage.

But the two Super Bowl LVII fancies have been freshened up and are back in action this weekend as NFL fans look forward to the Divisional Round matches that sees just eight teams remaining in the journey to reach the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

So, despite the California sports gambling market yet to open up, there is top news for NFL bettors as they don’t have to head out of the Golden State to bet on their side the NFL Divisional Round matches this weekend.

Instead, you can bet on any of the matches, including the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys in California using the top NFL offshore sports gambling sites on this page.

In just four simple steps, new customers can open an account and receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, plus get two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round games.

While, if signing-up all three of the featured California sports gambling sites below, you can bank a total of $2,750 in NFL Divisional Round free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional Round games in California.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the joining process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Begin betting on the NFL Divisional Round matches in California

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best California Sports Gambling Sites for NFL Divisional Round Betting



NFL Related Content