Best Canada Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Andy Newton
3 min read
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs In MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Sign up to the best Canada sports gambling sites for the NFL Divisional Round and these leading sportsbooks will let you place bets on the NFL in Canada or ANY State in the US this weekend. There’s also $2,750 in free bets on the table to claim.

Let’s show you how easy this is to do.

The NFL Divisional Round weekend has four games for Canada sports gambling fans to savour – including the New York Giants making the trip to the Lincoln Financial Fields in Pennsylvania to take on the big Super Bowl LVII fancies the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday.

There are many solutions for people wanting to bet on the NFL Divisional Round games in Canada – including with some of the best Offshore Canada Sports Gambling Sites below.

Our top tip, if looking to bet on the NFL weekend Divisional Round with the best Canada sports gambling sites, is to join BetOnline – who are a top choice for Canada and US residents.

How To Bet on NFL Divisional Round with Canada Sports Gambling Sites

The Eagles and Chiefs sat out last weekend’s Wild Card round, being the top-seeded sides.

But the big two Super Bowl LVII favorites return this weekend as NFL fans lock themselves in for the Divisional Round games that sees the final eight teams try and move a step closer to  Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

You can place bets on any of the NFL matches, including the Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in Canada using the top NFL offshore sports gambling sites on this page.

See below our four easy and quick steps for new customers to follow and open an account. You will then receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, plus get two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round games.

While, if joining with all three of the featured Canada sports gambling sites below, you can redeem a total of $2,750 in NFL Divisional Round free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional Round games in Canada.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the NFL Divisional Round matches in Canada

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Canada Sports Gambling Sites for NFL Divisional Round Betting

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
