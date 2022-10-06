Best College Football Bets Week 6 – TCU vs. Kansas – Odds, Lines & Picks

As part of our Best College Football Bets series, we take a look at the week six matchup between the 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs and the 19th ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The undefeated teams meet on Saturday and we break down the odds and lines while giving our best bets and picks for the game.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/8/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/8/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS.

Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. TV: Live on FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports app

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread TCU

-260 -7 (-105) Kansas

+220 +7 (-115)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 69

-110 Under 69

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Top 20 undefeated battle

In an undefeated top 20 matchup, TCU head to Lawrence to take on Kansas this Saturday afternoon. Both teams currently hold perfect records, but something has to give this weekend. Kansas are coming off the back of a hard-fought three point victory over Iowa State. Meanwhile, TCU are looking to build on their demolition of Oklahoma.

With a total points line of 69, sportsbooks are expecting this one be a shootout. On the spread, they make Kansas a seven point underdog with their odds slightly juiced. So, with that in mind let’s take a look at this huge college football game and provide our best bets and tips.

How will the game be decided?

This game could be a real topsy-turvy affair with points galore. And it could very well be that the last team to get the ball wins the game.

The two best players on their respective teams are Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and TCU QB Max Duggan. It is likely whichever one of the two dual threat quarterbacks has the best day takes home the W for their team.

Both teams have done a good job of keeping quarterback rushing yards down to a minimum so far this season. However, this is a different kettle of fish for both defenses. Jalon Daniels already has five rushing touchdowns and is going at a clip of 7.3 yards per carry. But not to be outdone, Max Duggan is also racking up the yards. He is taking off for 6.2 yards per carry and has two touchdowns on the ground himself.

Supporting casts

It is highly unlikely that these defenses can contain both these quarterbacks all day. Even though both teams are reasonably solid against the run, we believe that Daniels and Duggan will both have big days with their legs. But they are going to need a little bit of help from their surrounding cast to take down the opposition.

For TCU, that likely means their leading touchdown scorer this season, running back Kendre Miller needs to step up. Even though the Kansas D is only giving up 3.4 yards per carry this season, the threat of Duggan taking off helps Miller. He has taken full advantage of that so far this season going at a whopping 7.6 yards per rush. We would give an edge to the TCU running game when these units meet on the field.

When the Jayhawks offense is on the field, Daniels’ two favorite targets are wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold. This is a friendly matchup for both of them with TCU ranking 93rd in college football for passing yards allowed per game. They should be help out Daniels in this one and give Kansas a fighting chance.

This game projects for a massive day for both offenses. Kansas should be able to move the ball enough to keep up with TCU and give keep themselves in the game until the end. This game really could come down to the very last play.

What are the best bets and picks?