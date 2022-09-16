Betting Guides

Best College Football Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers In Oregon: Oregon College Football Free Bets

If you’re based in Oregon and fancy betting on Oregon college football this season. We’ve got the best offshore account offers. With these accounts you’ll get amazing sign up bonuses, and great offers throughout the season.

Best Oregon College Football Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Use The Best Oregon College Football Betting Promo Codes

When it comes to betting on college football, it’s hard to find someone with offers like Bovada. They are really cementing their place as gambling leaders, and you can claim up to $750 in free bets – on us – by using our exclusive Bovada promo code INSIDERS.

Here’s how to use the Bovada promo code:

  1. Sign up with Bovada HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the college football

What Should I Bet On In Oregon?

If you’re based out of Oregon and fancy betting using one of our offshore accounts, here’s what you can bet on throughout the season.

If you fancy betting on the Oregon Ducks college football team this season, our offshore accounts allow you to bet on various things.

You’ll be able to bet on the outcome of games throughout the season. If you fancy the Ducks to win a game, you can bet on them to win the game.

You can also do player props in games. For example, if you think Bo Nix will have over a certain amount of completed passes, you can be on that throughout the season.

The possibilities for bets are endless.

Oregon College Football Betting Promo Codes For Free Bets Explained

Bovada College Football Betting Promo Code: $750 Free Bet

The Bovada $750 free bet for college football is a 75% match deposit bonus that you get while signing up, and goes up to a limit of $750.

This means that you will need to make a new Bovada account and deposit $100 to claim the full $750 free college football bet. For any other amount, your bonus will be 75% of the amount. A $500 deposit will give you a $375 bonus, a $100 deposit will give you a $75 bonus.

To use this promo, make sure to type in our exclusive promo code INSIDERS when you’re making a deposit after signing up for your new account. Once your deposit is processed, your bonus will be available for wagering within 30 minutes.

Bovada College Football Promo Code Key Terms

  • 75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus
  • This Bonus can only be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT
  • Bonus is credited within 30 mins of first deposit

Everygame College Football Betting Promo Code: $750 Free Bet

Our Everygame $750 free bet for week 2 is a 100% match deposit bonus which you can claim over your first three deposits up to a limit of $750.

This promo code is valid on new Everygame accounts. Once you’ve opened an account, your first deposit will be matched 100% up to $250, and you can then redeem the same match deposit bonus up to $250 on your next two deposits. In short, you can get a total of up to $750 in college football free bets for your first three bets that are placed within 100 days of signing up.

Use our exclusive promo code INSIDERS when you make your first deposit to claim this free bet.

Everygame College Football Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

BetOnline College Football Betting Promo Code: $1000 Free Bet

The BetOnline $1000 college football free bet for week 2 is a 50% match deposit bonus that you get on your first deposit, upto a maximum limit of $1000.

You will have to make a new BetOnline, and enter our exclusive promo code INSIDERS to claim this college football Free Bet.

After you’ve entered the code, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit upto a maximum of $1000. You will have to make a deposit of $2000 to claim the full $1000 bonus. A $1000 deposit will get you $500 in free bets, a $100 deposit will get you $50, and so on.

BetOnline College Football Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% Matched Deposit up to $1,000 Bonus (deposit $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus)
  • This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only
  • Your extra 50% will be added to your sports betting bankroll instantly!
joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

