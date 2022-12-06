Soccer

Best Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Moments

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
tbavljousrw4xuoqgy0o
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in what is likely to be a fifth and final World Cup of his spectacular career and we’re taking a look at his best moments since his debut in 2006.

Since Ronaldo’s World Cup debut in 2006, his country have failed to make it past the round of 16 after finishing in fourth place over 16 years ago.

Two round of 16 exits (2010, 2018) and a group stage exit (2014) do not reflect Portugal’s impressive squad talent over the years, and 2022 is Ronaldo’s final roll of the dice for his country with a quarter-final tie against Morocco/Spain on the horizon if they can beat Switzerland.

RELATED: Most Controversial World Cup Tiebreaker Moments

Best Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Moments

The wink to Wayne Rooney (2006)

Wayne Rooney admitted that the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal in 2006 was his ‘lowest moment’ after being shown a red card for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho.

Ronaldo rushed over to the referee and demanded that Rooney was dismissed from the match, winking at his Manchester United teammate before he walked down the tunnel.

At his debut World Cup, Ronaldo converted the decisive penalty in the shootout after 120 goalless minutes to send Portugal through to the semi-finals after Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher all missed from 12 yards.

RELATED: Best World Cup Free Kicks: Where Does Luis Chavez Strike Rank?

Hat-trick vs Spain in the opening game (2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterpiece in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Spain, netting a fantastic hat-trick in his side’s 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after four minutes from the spot before Diego Costa equalised 20 minutes later, but Portugal entered in the interval in front when the then-Juventus man added a second on the stroke of half-time.

Spain fired back with goals from Costa and Nacho Fernandez inside the hour to take a 3-2 lead before Ronaldo produced a stunning trademark free-kick after 88 minutes to level it up and complete his hat-trick.

First male player to score in 5 World Cups (2022)

In Portugal’s opening game of the 2022 tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Ronaldo converted a spot-kick after 65 minutes to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against Ghana in Group H and has tallied 118 goals across 194 appearances for his national team as well as 43 assists.

At 37-years-old, Ronaldo might not be the well oiled machine he once was but the free agent is more than capable of impacting the game on a winning level on the world’s biggest stage.

Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USMNT World Cup - USA

Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs Netherlands: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos

Author image Andy Newton  •  Dec 2 2022
Soccer
Chaves free kick
Best World Cup Free Kicks: Where Does Luis Chavez Strike Rank?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 1 2022
Soccer
Christian Pulisic goal vs iran
USMNT Best World Cup Finishes: Will 2022 Be The Best Yet?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 30 2022
Soccer
yellow card usa
How Did The Round 2 World Cup 2022 Group Matches Compare To Previous Years For Yellow Cards?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 30 2022
Soccer
USA World Cup Qatar
Everygame Sports Betting Promos For Iran vs USA: Use Bonus Code Insiders For $750 In Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 29 2022
Soccer
Canada World Cup 2022
Best Canada Betting Sites For Canada vs Morocco: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 29 2022
Soccer
USA Soccer World Cup - Tim Weah
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs Iran: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top