Heading into Super Bowl 2024, Bitcoin is up nearly 120% over the past year. Yet, most online sportsbooks in the U.S. still don’t allow members to deposit or bet with cryptocurrency. However, that doesn’t mean NFL fans can’t bet with Bitcoin on Super Bowl Sunday. Top online sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bovada accept crypto deposits, allowing members to bet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and other cryptocurrencies. Below, we’ll break down the best Bitcoin betting sites and what they have to offer for Super Bowl 2024.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. San Francisco is favored to win the Super Bowl by two points. The 49ers will be -120 betting favorites on the moneyline while the Chiefs’ odds are set at +120. Super Bowl 2024 will feature a matchup between two quarterbacks who started their careers on very different trajectories. Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is on his way to joining the conversation among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Reviewing The Best Crypto Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2024

The crypto market has been booming over the past year. To celebrate, the top crypto sportsbooks are giving away huge bonuses for Super Bowl 2024. New members can sign up, make a crypto deposit, and claim over $10,000 in free bonus cash for the 49ers vs Chiefs.

Below, we’ll uncover the best crypto betting sites for Super Bowl 2024 and what they have to offer for new members who sign up for the big game.

1. BetOnline — Best Bitcoin Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline is an industry-leader in sports betting and online sportsbook has also been among the earliest adopters when it comes to crypto betting. It accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. For Super Bowl 2024, new members can sign up and claim a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. The sportsbook is also offering a risk-free live bet and player props bet for Super Bowl Sunday.

2. Bovada — 75% Bonus Worth Up $750 In Bitcoin

One of the most trusted sportsbooks for crypto betting, Bovada is known for offering a wide variety of props for the Super Bowl. In 2024, members can bet on national anthem props, halftime props, Taylor Swift props, and more. Bovada offers a number of different crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and more. The sportsbook is also offering a 75% welcome bonus worth up to $750 in bitcoin to bet with on Super Bowl Sunday.

3. EveryGame — $1,000 Bitcoin Bonus For Super Bowl 2024

EveryGame might not offer the biggest bonus on the list but it has everything that NFL fans are looking for in a top-notch sportsbook. Members can deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not only can members receive a welcome bonus worth $300, but EveryGame is also offering up to $200 back in free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Betting on the big game also makes members eligible for a giveaway of up to 1 btc.

4. BetUS — 200% Crypto Betting Bonus, Up To $3,750

For bettors looking for the biggest crypto bonus for the Super Bowl, BetUS is the best place to get started. New members can deposit using their favorite cryptocurrency and claim a 200% deposit bonus worth up to $3,750 in free bets. To make things even better, members can claim the bonus on each of their first three crypto deposits, giving them up to $11,250 in free bonus cash.

5. MyBookie — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Known for offering great odds and props, MyBookie is also among the top sportsbooks that accepts crypto deposits. Members can sign up and deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and start betting right away. For Super Bowl 2024, MyBookie members can claim a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus a free $10 casino chip.

Which Crypto Sportsbook Offers The Biggest Bitcoin Betting Bonus For The Super Bowl?

BetUS is offering more free cryptocurrency for Super Bowl 2024 than any other sportsbook. One of the top Bitcoin betting sites, BetUS is giving away a 200% deposit bonus on your first three deposits worth up to $3,750 each time. That means new members can claim up to $11,250 in crypto sports betting bonuses ahead of the Super Bowl.

What Is The Best Bitcoin Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024?

For NFL fans who want the complete Super Bowl betting experience, BetOnline is our top choice. The sportsbook has great NFL odds and a wide variety of exclusive props for Super Bowl LVIII, including prop bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, and halftime show. In addition to a crypto betting bonus, it also offers members a risk-free player props bet and free live bet, which will help bettors make the most of their bankroll on Super Bowl Sunday.