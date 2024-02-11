Heading into Super Bowl 2024, Bitcoin is up nearly 120% over the past year. Yet, most online sportsbooks in the U.S. still don’t allow members to deposit or bet with cryptocurrency. However, that doesn’t mean NFL fans can’t bet with Bitcoin on Super Bowl Sunday. Top online sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bovada accept crypto deposits, allowing members to bet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and other cryptocurrencies. Below, we’ll break down the best Bitcoin betting sites and what they have to offer for Super Bowl 2024.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. San Francisco is favored to win the Super Bowl by two points. The 49ers will be -120 betting favorites on the moneyline while the Chiefs odds are set at +120. Super Bowl 2024 will feature a matchup between two quarterbacks who started their careers on very different trajectories. Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is on his way to joining the conversation among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Reviewing The Best Crypto Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2024

The crypto market has been booming over the past year. To celebrate, the top crypto sportsbooks are giving away huge bonuses for Super Bowl 2024. New members can sign up, make a crypto deposit, and claim over $10,000 in free bonus cash for the 49ers vs Chiefs.

Below, we’ll uncover the best crypto betting sites for Super Bowl 2024 and what they have to offer for new members who sign up for the big game.

1. BetOnline — Best Bitcoin Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline is an industry-leader in sports betting and online sportsbook has also been among the earliest adopters when it comes to crypto betting. It accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. For Super Bowl 2024, new members can sign up and claim a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. The sportsbook is also offering a risk-free live bet and player props bet for Super Bowl Sunday.

2. Bovada — 75% Bonus Worth Up $750 In Bitcoin

One of the most trusted sportsbooks for crypto betting, Bovada is known for offering a wide variety of props for the Super Bowl. In 2024, members can bet on national anthem props, halftime props, Taylor Swift props, and more. Bovada offers a number of different crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and more. The sportsbook is also offering a 75% welcome bonus worth up to $750 in bitcoin to bet with on Super Bowl Sunday.

3. EveryGame — $300 Bitcoin Bonus For Super Bowl 2024

EveryGame might not offer the biggest bonus on the list but it has everything that NFL fans are looking for in a top-notch sportsbook. Members can deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not only can members receive a welcome bonus worth $300, but EveryGame is also offering up to $200 back in free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Betting on the big game also makes members eligible for a giveaway of up to 1 btc.

4. BetUS — 200% Crypto Betting Bonus, Up To $3,750

For bettors looking for the biggest crypto bonus for the Super Bowl, BetUS is the best place to get started. New members can deposit using their favorite cryptocurrency and claim a 200% deposit bonus worth up to $3,750 in free bets. To make things even better, members can claim the bonus on each of their first three crypto deposits, giving them up to $11,250 in free bonus cash.

5. MyBookie — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Known for offering great odds and props, MyBookie is also among the top sportsbooks that accepts crypto deposits. Members can sign up and deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and start betting right away. For Super Bowl 2024, MyBookie members can claim a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus a free $10 casino chip.

Which Crypto Sportsbook Offers The Biggest Bitcoin Betting Bonus For The Super Bowl?

BetUS is offering more free cryptocurrency for Super Bowl 2024 than any other sportsbook. One of the top Bitcoin betting sites, BetUS is giving away a 200% deposit bonus on your first three deposits worth up to $3,750 each time. That means new members can claim up to $11,250 in crypto sports betting bonuses ahead of the Super Bowl.

What Is The Best Bitcoin Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024?

For NFL fans who want the complete Super Bowl betting experience, BetOnline is our top choice. The sportsbook has great NFL odds and a wide variety of exclusive props for Super Bowl LVIII, including prop bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, and halftime show. In addition to a crypto betting bonus, it also offers members a risk-free player props bet and free live bet, which will help bettors make the most of their bankroll on Super Bowl Sunday.