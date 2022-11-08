Soccer

Best EFL Cup Goalscorer Betting Tips – Tuesday 8th November

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
Maupay
The third round of the EFL Cup kicks off tonight and with seven games on offer, we’re giving our  three best tips for yellow cards in tonights matches which can be backed with a free bet courtesy of BetOnline

EFL Cup Goalscorer Tips

Goalscorer Tip 1 : Neal Maupay anytime goalscorer @ +225 with BetOnline

Bournemouth take on Everton in the only fixture with two Premier League sides tonight and we are backing Neal Maupay to net just his second goal for the Toffees when they travel to the Vitality Stadium.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season however with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to miss the cup clash through injury, Maupay could earn a start.

With the sides 16th and 17th in the League, we can expect a close game on Tuesday night with plenty of tension which is the kind of situation Maupay thrives off which is why we are backing him to score anytime at +225 with BetOnline.

Goalscorer Tip 2 : Ashley Barnes to score @ -105 with BetOnline

Ashley Barnes to score against Crawley is our second tip of the day and with the Burnley forward expected to earn a rare start tonight, we are confident he can net against League Two opposition.

Crawley have already been knocked out of one cup this week, as they fell well short of the mark to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup first round at the weekend losing 4-1. The Reds have conceded 9 in their last 4 against much poorer opposition than Burnley, so we expect Barnes to score his first goal of the season tonight at Turf Moor.

Goalscorer Tip 3 : Kelechi Iheanacho to score @ -110 with BetOnline

Another player who is expected to be handed a chance in the Cup is Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, who will be looking to get back into form when Leicester take on Newport.

Having only started one League game this season, Iheanacho will be eager to score against League Two opposition Newport tonight and having scored on one of his two starts this season (vs Brighton) we are backing the Leicester striker to net his second of the season at -110.

Soccer Soccer Picks
