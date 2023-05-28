Best eight first round matches at 2023 French Open

The 2023 French Open starts Sunday. Here are the best eight first round matches.

8) (21) Magda Linette–Poland vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez–Canada

This women’s first round matchup has 21st ranked Magda Linette against Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez. Linette has reached the 2023 Australian Open semifinal, whole Fernandez has reached the 2021 United States Open Final. They are 1-1 all-time. Fernandez won the first round of the 2020 French Open, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Linette won the second round of Charleston in 2022, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

7) (30) Ben Shelton–United States vs. Lorenzo Sonego–Italy

Don’t be surprised if an upset happens here as Sonego has had success at the French Open in the past. He reached the fourth round in 2020 and the third round last year. Shelton won the only prior meeting, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5. However, that came on hard court, in the first round of Cincinnati in 2022.

6) (26) Denis Shapovalov–Canada vs. Brandon Nakashima–United States

Shapovalov is seeded, but has not done well in the clay court season, as he only won one match. That came in the second round at Barcelona. Nakashima has won their only prior meeting. That was a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 win in the second round of Wimbledon last year. Shapovalov, who reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021, is much better on grass than clay. Nakashima has the capability to definitely pull off the upset.

5) (32) Bernabe Zapata Miralles–Spain vs. Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

This is a juicy first round matchup between clay court specialists. Zapata Miralles reached the third round in Italy and the fourth round of Madrid. Schwartzman made the semifinals of the French Open in 2020. Zapata Miralles beat Schwartzman in their only prior meeting. That was a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win in the second round of the Argentina Open.

4) (26) Martina Trevisan–Italy vs. Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

These two players have combined for three grand slam semifinals. Trevisan reached the 2022 French Open semifinal. while Svitolina made it to the final four of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2019. This will be their first head-to-head meeting.

3) (8) Maria Sakkari–Greece vs. Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic

This intriguing women’s first round matchup has Sakkari, the 2021 United States Open and French Open semifinalist, taking on Muchova, the 2021 Australian Open semifinalist. Muchova is 2-1 against Sakkari, with both wins coming on clay. Muchova beat Sakkari 6-0, 6-7, 7-5 in the third round of the 2021 Madrid Masters, and 7-6, 7-6 in the second round of the 2022 French Open.

2) (16) Karolina Pliskova–Czech Republic vs. Sloane Stephens–United States

Stephens is a grand slam champion having won the 2017 United States Open. Pliskova is a two-time grand slam finalist. She reached the final of the United States Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2021. Head-to-head, Stephens has the 4-1 advantage including a 7-5, 6-1 win in the second round of the 2021 French Open.

1) (18) Viktoria Azarenka–Belarus vs. Bianca Andreescu–Canada

Here we have two grand slam champions. Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open. Andreescu won the 2019 United States Open. This will be their first ever meeting.