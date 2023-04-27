The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be held on May 6, 2023.

Fashion and festivities are part of the Kentucky Derby tradition.

Hats are a must-have for men and women attending the event.

Here are the top hat suggestions for men and women for the Kentucky Derby 2023.

1. Southern Belle Hat – Women

The Southern belle wide-brimmed hat, adorned with feathers, flowers, and ribbons, has long been a Derby staple.

There are so many ways to personalize this hat, but pastel colors generally are the norm.

2. Fascinator – Women

Kate Middleton’s fascinator is a mood. pic.twitter.com/xq8dIp5yXF — marce (@marceltheshella) October 12, 2018

The fascinator is a smaller hat that is equally decorative and sometimes has mesh worked into its design.

It has surged in popularity in recent years because Kate Middleton has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing one.

3. Fedora – Women And Men

If the mesh, feathers, flowers, and bows are too much, women can opt for the classic and timeless fedora hat.

Men are also known to wear this hat.

No matter who wears it, it has a versatile look that is appropriate for the Derby or the beach.

4. Flat Cap – Men

Another timeless design for men is the flat cap.

It can be made in any color or fabric based on the man’s preference.

#YorkshireDay aka the Greatest Day Known To Man is upon us 🕺 Here's a pic of our Chris – Assistant Community Curator slash Legend of #LeedsIndustrialMuseum – wearing one of our #ArmleyWeave flat caps. Because we love Chris and we LOVE a flat cap. And we DOUBLE LOVE Yorkshire. pic.twitter.com/IwflOlgQvs — Leeds Museums & Galleries (@LeedsMuseums) August 1, 2018

5. Bowler Hat – Men

A bowler hat is a cross between a fedora and a visor hat.

This hat has more of a European flair.

It is a hat that is less boxy in design and with more curved edges and fits tighter to the head.

They are sometimes worn by men to the Derby.

What Comes First – The Hat Or The Outfit?

Hats are so much a part of the Kentucky Derby tradition that it makes us wonder which is selected first, the hat or the outfit?

In the case of women, it could go either way, but we think the hat may be the first choice with an outfit to coordinate being the second thing to shop for.

Men tend to go the traditional route so it does not matter which they choose first.

There are men who want to adorn their hats like women; they may have a similar dilemma as the women on which to choose first.