Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Andy Newton
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs In NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Create accounts with the best Kentucky sports gambling sites for the NFL Divisional Round this weekend and these sportsbooks will allow you to place bets on the NFL in Kentucky or ANY US State. The added bonus is there’s also $2,750 in free bets to claim.

Read on to see just how easy this is to do.

The NFL Divisional Round this weekend sees four games for Kentucky sports gambling admirers to savour – including the 4-time Super Bowl winners, the New York Giants travelling to the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

There are many alternatives for those looking to place bets on the NFL Divisional Round fixtures in Kentucky – including with some of the best Offshore Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites below.

Our big tip, if wanting to bet on the NFL weekend Divisional Round with the best Kentucky sports gambling sites, is to open an account with BetOnline – who are the best choice for US and Kentucky bettors.

How To Bet on NFL Divisional Round with Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites

Having bypassed out the Wild Card matches last weekend, the top two seeds – the Eagles and Chiefs – have been refreshed and return at the weekend for the Divisional Round fixtures as the eight remaining teams continue their quest to reach the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

So, despite the Kentucky sports gambling market shut, there is great news for NFL sports bettors as they don’t have to drive out of the Bluegrass State to bet on their side the NFL Divisional Round fixtures this Saturday and Sunday.

The solution if you want to bet on any of the NFL games, including the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in Kentucky by using the best NFL offshore sports gambling sites below.

Simply go through the four simple and easy steps to open an account and also receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash. You can also get two free bets to use for NFL Divisional Round matches.

Then, if joining all three of the featured Kentucky sports gambling sites on here, you can bank a total of $2,750 in NFL Divisional Round free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional Round fixtures in Kentucky.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the NFL Divisional Round games in Kentucky

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites for NFL Divisional Round Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
