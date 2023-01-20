Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Create accounts with the best Kentucky sports gambling sites for the NFL Divisional Round this weekend and these sportsbooks will allow you to place bets on the NFL in Kentucky or ANY US State. The added bonus is there’s also $2,750 in free bets to claim.

Read on to see just how easy this is to do.

The NFL Divisional Round this weekend sees four games for Kentucky sports gambling admirers to savour – including the 4-time Super Bowl winners, the New York Giants travelling to the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

There are many alternatives for those looking to place bets on the NFL Divisional Round fixtures in Kentucky – including with some of the best Offshore Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites below.

Our big tip, if wanting to bet on the NFL weekend Divisional Round with the best Kentucky sports gambling sites, is to open an account with BetOnline – who are the best choice for US and Kentucky bettors.

How To Bet on NFL Divisional Round with Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites

Having bypassed out the Wild Card matches last weekend, the top two seeds – the Eagles and Chiefs – have been refreshed and return at the weekend for the Divisional Round fixtures as the eight remaining teams continue their quest to reach the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

So, despite the Kentucky sports gambling market shut, there is great news for NFL sports bettors as they don’t have to drive out of the Bluegrass State to bet on their side the NFL Divisional Round fixtures this Saturday and Sunday.

The solution if you want to bet on any of the NFL games, including the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in Kentucky by using the best NFL offshore sports gambling sites below.

Simply go through the four simple and easy steps to open an account and also receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash. You can also get two free bets to use for NFL Divisional Round matches.

Then, if joining all three of the featured Kentucky sports gambling sites on here, you can bank a total of $2,750 in NFL Divisional Round free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional Round fixtures in Kentucky.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the joining process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the NFL Divisional Round games in Kentucky

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites for NFL Divisional Round Betting



NFL Related Content