Best Landing Spots for Matthew Stafford

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
The Los Angeles Rams could be very busy this offseason. Not only are they shopping former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp, but they will now be looking for trade partners for their quarterback, Matthew Stafford. There are teams who have already expressed interest in potentially trading for the one-time Super Bowl champion. Especially since Stafford now reportedly wants to be paid over $50 million a year. Still, there are a few teams in the NFL who would be willing to take a chance on the veteran quarterback. Considering all of this, here are the three best destinations for Matthew Stafford if the Los Angeles Rams do decide to trade the star quarterback.

Three Best Trade Destinations for Los Angeles Rams Quarterback, Matthew Stafford

Pittsburgh Steelers 

The Justin Fields/Russell Wilson experiment did not produce the results the Steelers were hoping for this past season. Despite making the playoffs again this past season, Pittsburgh clearly needs an upgrade. Particularly on the offensive side of the field. Fields and Wilson certainly had their moments, but were clearly outmatched by elite defenses. The Steelers would have a consistent signal caller who has plenty of experience in terms of leading a team to the promised land in Stafford. Not to mention, star wide receiver, George Pickens, would appreciate a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford.

Las Vegas Raiders 

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of multiple things. Getting a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford would address one of the main positional needs. Not to mention, the possible relationship between head coach, Pete Carrol, and the Super Bowl champion could be beneficial for the organization. Stafford would not solve all of the Raiders’ woes, but he would certainly be a step in the right direction. Do not sleep on the Raiders in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes.

Minnesota Vikings 

The Vikings are already being linked to another veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Why not bring in another veteran quarterback who will not be as big of a distraction? Of course, that is if the team moves on from Sam Darnold, who was one of the surprises of this past season. Not to mention, pairing Stafford with the reigning Coach of the Year in Kevin O’Connell could scare the rest of the NFL. Plus, the combination of Stafford and superstar wideout, Justin Jefferson, would certainly take the league by storm. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if the Vikings take a chance on quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

 

Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

