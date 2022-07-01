Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 1

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for today’s busy schedule. Get the best baseball bets today, July 1, with expert analysis and insight. Read on for a prediction, with free bonus offers to get you in on the action.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Washington Nationals (-130) vs Miami Marlins at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 1)

We made big gains two days ago but got off to the wrong foot with yesterday’s slate of games. Today, we give you two favorites to pair with a plus-money dog. Read on for a preview of the games, and how to make a profit with the best MLB bets.

Best MLB Bets Today: Washington Nationals (-130) vs Miami Marlins

The Washington Nationals (29-49) and Miami Marlins (34-40) open a four-game series at Nationals Park Friday. Josiah Gray (3.82 ERA) will get the nod for Washington, making his 15th start. The Marlins counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers (5.86).

Gray has faced the Marlins three times this season. He has given up seven runs over 16 ⅓ innings, with one loss and two no-decisions. He pitched well in his last appearance against the Fish, firing five scoreless on June 8.

The young lefty’s last two starts at home have been dynamite, giving up one run in 11 innings. He has a five-start stretch overall when he hasn’t given up more than two runs. He pitched a career-best seven innings in a win over the Rangers six days ago.

Miami has lost six of its last eight road games and has been inconsistent in all facets this year. Look for Gray to spin another five solid innings and the Nats to win.

MLB Picks Today: Colorado Rockies (-114) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies (33-43) and Arizona Diamondbacks open a four-game set at Coors Field. Antonio Senzatela (4.66 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Rockies, making his 13th start. The Diamondbacks counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly (3.64).

The veteran Senzatela is 3-8 in 18 career appearances facing Arizona, with a 5.89 ERA. Shockingly, he has been much better at home this season, posting a 3-1 record and 3.52 ERA in eight starts.

Merrill Kelly pitched well in his last start against the Rockies but has struggled over his career. He is 2-3 in seven career starts against Colorado with a 5.40 ERA.

Arizona has lost seven of its last eight road games against the Rockies. Senzatela tied his career-high in strikeouts last week, and although he had a rough month of June, has been strong a contributor at home for Colorado.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Baltimore Orioles (+196) vs Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins (43-36) do battle with the Baltimore Orioles (35-42) in Game 1 of a three-game series. Minnesota will start rookie right-hander Joe Ryan (3.20 ERA). Fellow right-hander Spenser Watkins (5.14) gets the nod for Baltimore.

Minnesota is coming off a 5-3 loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, which followed a 7-6 defeat one day earlier. Both losses came on walk-off home runs. They have lost three of four.

Spenser Watkins has made one career start against the Twins, which happened on May 5 in a 5-3 Baltimore victory. He had a no-decision in that appearance while allowing three runs on seven hits in 4 ⅔ innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander is looking for back-to-back victories after beating the Chicago White Sox in his most recent outing. He gave up one unearned run on five hits in five solid innings of work.

Baltimore comes in as a heavy underdog, but with 91% of the public on Minnesota, this is a sneaky spot to steal a win in Game 1 of this series.

