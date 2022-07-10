Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 10

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today with expert picks for a busy weekend of baseball. Get the best bets for today, July 10, with expert analysis and bonus offers to help you increase your profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Texas Rangers (-113) vs Minnesota Twins at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 10)

Today we break down the best MLB bets today with three more expert selections to get in on the action. Read on for a preview of three more games, with a prediction and a review of the odds to help you beat the bookie.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Texas Rangers (-113) vs Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins (47-40) and Texas Rangers (39-43) clash in the final game of a three-game series. Dylan Bundy (4.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins while the Rangers counter with Dane Dunning (4.15).

Although he is 6-2 against the Rangers throughout his career, Bundy has been mediocre on the road this year, going 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA.

Dane Dunning has yet to win a game since April 30 but that has more to do with run support than his performance. He is 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

The Rangers have a chance to sweep the Twins and continue trotting closer to the .500 mark as we near the All-Star break. They have won seven of 10 facing AL Central clubs. Take the Rangers at home here.

To bet on the Rangers (-113) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: Baltimore Orioles (-109) vs Los Angeles Angels

The Baltimore Orioles (42-44) and Los Angeles Angels (38-48) meet in the finale of their series at Camden Yards. Jose Suarez (4.30 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Halos, while the Orioles counter with right-hander Austin Voth.

Suarez has a 5.19 ERA without a decision in two outings against the Orioles. He allowed a three-run home run to Trey Mancini in April’s meeting, when he lasted 4 ⅓ innings and coughed up three runs.

The Angels have lost six of their last seven games, and six of their last seven against the Orioles.

Baltimore is riding a seven-game winning streak, their longest since 2017. They have won five of their last six against the Angels, and five in a row at home. They have won four of five games in which Voth has pitched, albeit in a limited capacity. Continue rolling with the Orioles until they slow down.

To bet on the Orioles (-109) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: San Diego Padres (-116) vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants (42-41) and San Diego Padres (49-37) clash in the finale of their set Sunday. Left-hander Alex Wood (4.83 ERA) gets the call for the Giants while the Padres counter with fellow lefty MacKenzie Gore (3.18).

Gore held the Giants to one run with three walks in his last outing against them. This will be the second time he faces San Francisco in his career.

Wood will make his 16th start of the season Sunday and his third against the Padres. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA against them this season, giving up seven runs on 13 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 7+ frames. In his last three starts, Wood has given up 10 runs on 15 hits over 11 ⅔ innings.

Even with the victory yesterday, the Giants have lost eight of their last 10 games and five of six against the Padres. Trust Gore to deliver a strong five-inning performance and the Padres to win at home.

To bet on the Padres (-116) at BetOnline, click the button below.