Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 11

On this short slate of games, we break down the best MLB bets for today, July 11, with expert analysis. Get the best bets for today with a prediction and preview, to go along with bonus offers to help you make a profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Atlanta Braves (-123) vs New York Mets at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 11)

Yesterday was tough for our best MLB bets, but we bounce back today with two house favorites to pair with a plus-money dog. Read on for the best three MLB bets with an analysis of the odds and a preview of the matchup.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Atlanta Braves (-123) vs New York Mets

The Atlanta Braves (52-35) and New York Mets (53-33) collide in Game 1 of a crucial three-game series. Ace right-hander Max Scherzer (2.26 ERA) toes the rubber for New York, while Atlanta counters with left-hander Max Fried (2.52).

Scherzer was solid in his first start since last year, striking out 11 on 79 pitches against the lowly Reds. Scherzer has a 10-9 career record with a 3.88 ERA in 27 games (25 starts) against the Braves.

Southpaw Max Fried is 5-3 with a 2.80 ERA all-time in 17 matchups against the Mets, including 12 starts. He is attempting to reach double-digit wins for the third time in four seasons.

After pitching with the Nationals and now the Mets, Max has faced the Braves a ton in his career. The Braves have given more defeats to Scherzer than any other opponent. Further, they have won six of their last seven. Trust Atlanta and Fried here.

To bet on the Braves (-123) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: Cleveland Guardians (-101) vs Chicago White Sox

American League Central rivals collide as the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) and Chicago White Sox (41-43) begin a four-game series Monday. Lance Lynn (5.33 ERA) toes the rubber for the Sox, while the Guardians counter with Cal Quantrill (3.86).

Although not credited with any wins, Quantrill has pitched well against the White Sox. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA in eight career appearances, including four starts.

Lance Lynn is 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Guardians, including 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in three starts at Progressive Field. He missed the first two months of the year recovering from a tear in his knee.

Cleveland is not playing their best baseball but has been strong against Chicago. They have won four of five meetings against them this year, including three in a row at home. Lynn has not been his usual dynamic self since coming back from injury. Take the Guardians at home.

To bet on the Guardians (-101) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Colorado Rockies (+136) vs San Diego Padres

The Colorado Rockies (38-48) and San Diego Padres (49-38) meet in the first game of a four-game series at Coors. Sean Manaea (4.18 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Padres while the Rockies counter with Jose Urena (2.51).

With a week to go before the break, the Padres have been lethargic at the dish. They have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their past 10 games. They have fallen eight games behind the division-leading Dodgers entering play on Monday.

Manaea is making his third start at Coors, compiling a 5.06 ERA in 10+ innings as a member of the Athletics. He has just one win in his last 12 starts.

Colorado has been dominant against the Padres at Coors, winning a whopping 10 straight. They have won five of seven games against the Padres this year. On the other hand, San Diego has lost 11 of its last 16. Take the Rockies to win again at Coors.

To bet on the Rockies (+136) at BetOnline, click the button below.