Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 12

For this busy slate of games, we give you the best MLB bets for today, July 12, with expert insight and analysis for each pick.

Tampa Bay Rays (+105) vs Boston Red Sox

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 12)

We took a hit yesterday with the Rockies and Braves losing but managed to salvage the day with a Cleveland Guardians win. Read on for three more of our best MLB bets for July 12 with a preview of the matchup to go with a prediction.

Best MLB Bets Today: Tampa Bay Rays (+105) vs Boston Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays (46-40) and Boston Red Sox (47-40) collide in the second game of a four-game set at Tropicana Field. Chris Sale will get the nod for Boston making his first start after a long rehab. The Rays counter with veteran right-hander Corey Kluber (3.62 ERA).

Sale is making his first appearance since last October’s playoff game against the Astros. The veteran had issues in his final rehab stint, firing 3 ⅔ innings allowing one run and five walks. He has been strong against the Rays in his career, going 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA.

Kluber gets another shot at the Red Sox after he dominated last week. He fired six scoreless innings striking out five without issuing a free pass.

Tampa has won eight of 12 at home, and six of their last seven facing American League foes. After a long absence, Sale will be given a shorter leash, likely pitching four innings or less. Take the Rays to win here.

MLB Picks Today: Minnesota Twins (-135) vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Minnesota Twins (48-40) and Milwaukee Brewers (48-39) clash in Game 1 of a short two-game set at Target Field. Jason Alexander (4.75 ERA) gets the nod for the Brew Crew while the Twins counter with rookie Josh Winder (3.12).

Winder has been strong for Minnesota over the last three weeks, going 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA. This will be his first-ever matchup with the Brewers.

Jason Alexander pitched well through June but has been struggling lately. He gave up seven runs over 5 ⅓ tough innings in a loss to the Cubs last week. This will also be his first career start against the Twins.

Over their last five games, the Brewers have been outscored 25-17. They have lost four of five overall, and four of five against the Twins. Roll with Minny here.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Arizona Diamondbacks (+190) vs San Francisco Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-48) and San Francisco Giants (43-42) meet in Game 2 of a three-game set at Oracle Park. Veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel (7.63 ERA) toes the rubber for the Dbacks while the Giants counter with Logan Webb (2.98).

This will be Webb’s first appearance against Arizona this year. He is coming off a strong performance against the Padres, firing eight innings of one-run ball. He is 2-0 in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.

After a slew of poor performances, Dallas Keuchel finally delivered last week with seven innings of work against the Rockies. His ERA is unsightly, but that is due to a major blow-up earlier this year against the Dodgers. He has a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

The Giants are playing some of their worst ball of the year, especially at home. After losing 4-3 yesterday, they have dropped nine of their last 12 and five in a row at home. Arizona is a heavy dog, but they have a great shot here against a slumping San Fran club.

