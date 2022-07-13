Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 13

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for a huge slate of baseball action. Get the best expert picks with an in-depth analysis of the matchups today, July 13, to help you make the most profit. Read on for a preview of the games and free bonus offers.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Pittsburgh Pirates (+152) vs Miami Marlins

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 13)

The Twins and Diamondbacks let us down in a limited set of games yesterday, but we bounce back today with a huge slate of games. Tune in for three more predictions including a breakdown of the odds and how to jump into the action.

Best MLB Bets Today: Pittsburgh Pirates (+152) vs Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins (41-45) and Pittsburgh Pirates collide in Game 3 of a four-game set at loanDepot Park. Pablo Lopez (2.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, while the Pirates counter with right-hander J.T. Brubaker (4.34).

Lopez allowed three runs on seven hits in his only appearance against Pittsburgh two years ago. J.T. Brubaker will be making his first career start against Miami.

The Marlins have scored just 21 runs over their past nine games. They have averaged a meager 3.80 runs in their last 10 games facing Pittsburgh. They have lost five of their last seven, and five of six at home against the Pirates.

The Pirates have won four in a row for the first time since September 2019. They outscored the Marlins 8-3 in the first two games of this set, and look primed to win their fifth straight. Sail with the Bucs again.

MLB Picks Today: Toronto Blue Jays (-110) vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies (46-42) and Toronto Blue Jays (46-42) continue their two-game interleague set Wednesday. Zack Wheeler (2.46 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies, while the Blue Jays counter with right-hander Ross Stripling (3.34).

Toronto managed 14 hits Tuesday night in a 4-3 victory over the Phillies in the opener of the Jays’ six-game homestand. They had lost four in a row prior to the win.

Ross Stripling is 1-0 with a 5.08 ERA in eight career games (five starts) against the Phillies. Zack Wheeler has also had issues with his opponent Wednesday, going 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA in two career starts vs. Toronto.

Philadelphia has been woeful North of the border, losing 15 of their last 20 games at the Rogers Centre. Look for that trend to continue as Toronto goes back to its winning ways.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Baltimore Orioles (+128) vs Chicago Cubs

The Baltimore Orioles (44-44) and Chicago Cubs (34-53) open a two-game set Wednesday evening. Spenser Watkins (4.15 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Orioles, while the Cubs counter with left-hander Justin Steele (4.13).

Spenser Watkins has been strong since being recalled from Triple-A on June 25th. He has allowed two earned runs on 12 hits over 17 ⅔ solid frames of work. He gave up one run over 6+ innings last week against the Rangers.

Justin Steele gave up one run two weeks ago in his last start against the Brewers but struggled with command. He walked four batters but luckily made it through 6 ⅔ innings.

Baltimore is on an epic run, winning a whopping nine straight games. On the other hand, the Cubs have lost five in a row and 11 of their last 14 facing American League foes. Fly with the orange birds as they win their 10th in a row.

