Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 14

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for today, July 14. With 13 games to choose from, we give you three expert picks to go with a preview.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Tampa Bay Rays (-125) vs Boston Red Sox.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 14)

We managed to hit on two of three selections yesterday, with our plus-money dog Pittsburgh blowing it in extra innings. For today, we hand down two more favorites to tag with our usual plus-money dog. Read for a preview of today’s three best MLB bets.

Best MLB Bets Today: Tampa Bay Rays (-125) vs Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox (47-42) and Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) clash in the final game of their four-game series. Drew Rasmussen (3.11 ERA) toes the rubber for the Rays, while the Red Sox counter with Kutter Crawford (4.50).

The Sox have lost the first three games of the series, managing just five hits in a 4-1 loss Wednesday night. They have lost 11 of their last 16 games.

Drew Rasmussen fired four scoreless innings last week against the Reds, with six punchouts. He has been very effective this season, but he has yet to throw more than 88 pitches in his outings.

Boston is averaging 4.70 runs per game, but in their last 10 meetings with the Rays, they put up 3.60 with eight strikeouts per game. They have lost five in a row against Tampa. Make it six on Thursday.

MLB Picks Today: Los Angeles Angels (+161) vs Houston Astros

The Angels (39-50) and Astros (57-30) clash in the rubber match of their three-game set. Left-hander Framber Valdez (2.64 ERA) will toe the rubber for Houston, while Los Angeles counters with fellow southpaw Reid Detmers (4.22).

Reid Detmers is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts against the Astros. He fired a gem last week against the Orioles, firing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Mike Trout remains questionable for this game with a sore back, but he was available to pinch-hit in yesterday’s win. He has 24 home runs on the year.

Valdez has been extremely consistent for the ‘Stros this year, with a streak of 14 consecutive quality starts. The lefty is 7-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) against the Angels.

Houston has had the Halos number this year, but Detmers has been excellent in his appearances. Even if Trout sits, he will be available to pinch-hit. This is a tough game but worth it at the +161 price. Fly with the Angels to win the series.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Milwaukee Brewers (-106) vs San Francisco Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers (49-40) and San Francisco Giants (45-42) begin a four-game set at Oracle Park Thursday. Corbin Burnes (2.20 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers, while the Giants counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon (2.70).

Burnes has faced the three times as a starter in his career, going 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA. The right-hander will make his second career start at Oracle, having beaten the Giants 3-1 last August.

The ace righty is unbeaten in his last five starts, going 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA. He has been his usual Cy-Young self and will start in next week’s All-Star game.

Rodon has faced the Brewers twice in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Giants have lost five of their last seven home games and have been a shell of themselves from last season’s majestic run. Rock with Burnes and the Brew Crew.

