Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 15

For this loaded slate of games, we give you the best MLB bets for today, July 15, to get you the most profit. Tune in for a breakdown of the odds in addition to expert analysis on three predictions, to go with free links and bonus offers.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Minnesota Twins (-133) vs Chicago White Sox at BetOnline.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 15)

The Brewers and Rays delivered for us yesterday to round out a nice day of betting. We hand out two more house favorites with a plus-money dog, with our usual analysis and breakdown of the games. Read on for three more MLB picks to help you beat the bookie.

Best MLB Bets Today: Minnesota Twins (-133) vs Chicago White Sox

The Minnesota Twins (49-42) and Chicago White Sox (44-45) continue a four-game series at Target Field Friday. Michael Kopech (3.35 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Sox, while the Twins counter with left-hander Devin Smeltzer (3.92).

Kopech carries a 1-1 record with a 3.78 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against the Twins. He gave up a career-high-tying four home runs and six runs in only 4 ⅔ innings in an 8-2 loss against Minnesota back on July 5.

Smeltzer has been poor against the White Sox, but those were in relief. He has shown a different type of command since joining the starting rotation. He has a 3.92 ERA and 36/15 K/BB ratio on the year.

Including Thursday’s win, the White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games against the Twins and five of six at Target Field. As long as Smeltzer does not blow up, this looks like a Minny victory.

MLB Picks Today: Milwaukee Brewers (-123) vs San Francisco Giants

The Brewers (50-40) and Giants (45-43) meet in Game 3 of a four-game set at Oracle Friday. San Francisco will send lefty Alex Wood (4.43 ERA) to the mound while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Brandon Woodruff (4.01).

Woodruff has gone 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in three career appearances against the Giants, two of them as a starter. Both starts were last season, when he struck out 16 batters in 12 innings, allowing just two runs in the process.

Southpaw Alex Wood has had success against the Brewers, but has not faced them in over four years since being a member of the Dodgers. He has a solid 83/21 K/BB ratio this year.

The Giants simply cannot score at home. In losing six of their last eight games at Oracle Park, San Francisco totaled just 14 runs in those losses, most of them being sluggish performances. Further, they have lost 10 of 15 overall.

Slide with the Brew Crew again in a road win.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Detroit Tigers (+166) vs Cleveland Guardians

The Detroit Tigers (37-53) and Cleveland Guardians (44-44) meet at Progressive Field Friday evening. Zach Plesac (3.99 ERA) will take the mound for Cleveland, while Detroit counters with Drew Hutchison (4.08).

The Guardians won Game 1 of this series 4-0 behind Triston McKenzie’s performance on Thursday. McKenzie struck out a career-high 12 in eight scoreless innings. Cleveland had dropped three of five prior to the win.

Zach Plesac is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers. He lost to Detroit on July 4, giving up two runs on six hits.

The Tigers come in as heavy underdogs, and rightfully so considering their run production (3.14 per game, 30th). But I have a sneaky feeling they get ahold of Plesac here and break out of their mini-slump. They have won five of six against the Guardians.

Run with the boys from the D in an upset special.

