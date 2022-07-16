Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 16

For this busy Saturday, we break down the best MLB bets with in-depth analysis and expert selections. Get the best bets for today, July 16, with free bonus offers and a preview of the action.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Colorado Rockies (-127) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 16)

We had some bad luck during yesterday’s best MLB bets, with the Brewers squandering a big ninth-inning lead. Today we break down the odds and bounce back with three more selections to help you make the most profit.

Best MLB Bets Today: Colorado Rockies (-127) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The Colorado Rockies (42-49) and Pittsburgh Pirates (38-53) collide at Coors Field Saturday afternoon. Right-hander Mitch Keller (4.88 ERA) gets the nod for the Pirates while the Rockies counter with Jose Urena (2.66).

Colorado matched its season-best for runs and tallied 17 hits while punishing the Pirates 13-2 on Friday night in the opener of the three-game series. They have 31 runs over their last three games.

Jose Urena is making his third start for the Rockies since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 30-year-old pitched at least six innings in both outings and has looked rejuvenated. He has a 2.66 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 20+ innings.

The Rockies have won seven of its past nine games while playing some of its best baseball of the season entering the break. The Pirates have lost three in a row after their win streak, and six of its last eight against Colorado. Take the Rockies to win again here.

MLB Picks Today: Miami Marlins (+110) vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Miami Marlins (43-46) and Philadelphia Phillies (47-43) collide in the second game of their three-game set. Top prospect Max Meyer will get the start for the Marlins while the Phillies counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez (4.33 ERA).

Meyer gets the nod, boasting one of the minor league’s best slider-fastball combinations. In 12 starts this year at Triple-A Jacksonville, the kiddo went 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and 19 walks in 58 innings.

Southpaw Ranger Suarez beat the Marlins the only time he faced them this year, winning 10-3 on April 16 in South Beach after allowing two runs in five innings. For his career, Suarez is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 14 games against the Marlins.

The Phillies have lost four of their last five and five of seven against the Fish. Meyer looks to be the real deal, and he will fire six scoreless in his debut against an unsuspecting lineup. Swim with the Marlins today.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Los Angeles Angels (+168) vs Los Angeles Dodgers

The Angels (39-52) and Dodgers (59-30) meet Saturday evening in the final game before the All-Star break for both clubs. Julio Urias (3.01 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers while the Angels counter with fellow left-hander Jose Suarez (4.79).

Suarez is making his ninth start of the year and has never faced the Dodgers. He comes in with a 39/19 K/BB ratio over 41+ innings of work.

Julio Urias was torched last week in his worst start of the season. He served up five runs over two innings in a no-decision.

Entering the break, the Angels are heading in a troubling direction. This could be the win that vaults them into some momentum entering the break. Trout will suit up, and with the Angels as heavy underdogs, take a chance on them tonight.

