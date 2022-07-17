Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 17

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for this final weekend before the All-Star break. Read on for expert analysis on our picks with a look at the odds to help you make the most profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+112) vs Miami Marlins at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 17)

The Rockies managed to salvage what was a disappointing day yesterday. We return today with three more MLB bets, with a favorite and two-plus money selections. Read on for a preview of the games with a prediction and bonus offers.

Best MLB Bets Today: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+112) vs Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies (48-43) and Miami Marlins (43-47) will close out a three-game set Sunday before the break. Aaron Nola (3.35 ERA) toes the rubber for the Phillies while the Marlins counter with Trevor Rogers (5.42)

Aaron Nola made a start against Miami on June 13, striking out six while serving up two runs. For his career against the Marlins, Nola is 4-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 starts. At loanDepot Park, Nola is 3-4 with a 3.09 ERA in nine starts.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers has struggled at home this year. He is 2-5 with a 7.27 ERA in eight home starts. In seven career starts against the Phillies, Rogers is 1-3 with a 7.26 ERA.

The Phillies can sweep the Marlins with a win, and they have their best pitcher on the mound. Coupled with Nola and Rogers’ problems at home, take the Phillies with some juice in this game.

MLB Picks Today: Baltimore Orioles (+140) vs Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays (50-41) and Baltimore Orioles (46-45) meet at Tropicana Field Sunday. Jordan Lyles (4.37 ERA) toes the rubber for the Orioles while the Rays counter with veteran right-hander Corey Kluber (3.58).

Lyles spun seven innings of two-run ball last week in a victory over the Cubs, striking out five in the process. The righty has pitched into the seventh inning in four of his last five starts overall.

Veteran Corey Kluber has been a reliable stop-gap as Tampa Bay recovers from a slew of injuries to their staff. He comes in with a 3.58 ERA and 79/14 K/BB ratio over 88 innings.

Tampa snapped Baltimore’s 11-game winning streak two days ago in the series opener, but the O’s evened up the series with a win yesterday. They have won eight of nine against AL opponents and can steal a much-needed AL East series win against their rival. Take O’s as heavy dogs.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Seattle Mariners (-132) vs Texas Rangers

The Mariners (50-42) and Rangers (41-48) do battle again at Globe Life Field Sunday in the final game for both teams before the break. Chris Flexen (3.84 ERA) will take the mound for Seattle, while Texas counters with Glenn Otto (5.50).

Glenn Otto is 0-3 in four starts since he had a three-start winning streak in late May. He has a bloated 5.50 ERA and sub-par 43/33 K/BB ratio over 55+ innings.

Flexen has not faced the Rangers this season, but he’s 4-0 in five starts against Texas in his career with a 2.53 ERA. He has won five straight starts overall and has turned the corner after a troubling open to the year.

Seattle has won a whopping 13 straight games, two short of their franchise record. Texas, on the other hand, has lost seven of eight at Globe Life against the M’s. Flexen and Seattle come into the break as a team on a mission, and with a -132 price, they are an easy pick today.

