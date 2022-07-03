Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 3

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today, July 3, with expert analysis and a preview of today’s games. Read on for a prediction on the matchups, with free bonus offers and betting options to make you the most profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Detroit Tigers (-126) vs Kansas City Royals at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 3)

For this busy slate of games, we give you three house favorites to round out the best MLB bets today. Read on for a prediction on three selections, with a breakdown of the odds to give you the best baseball bets for July 3.

Best MLB Bets Today: Detroit Tigers (-126) vs Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers (30-46) and Kansas City Royals (28-48) clash in the final game of their weekend series. Tarik Skubal (3.75 ERA) toes the rubber for the Tigers, while the Royals counter with right-hander Brady Slinger (4.33).

Riley Greene walked off the Royals in dramatic fashion Saturday, smacking his first career home run. He’s batting .302 with a .434 on-base percentage and has scored 10 runs since joining the team 12 games ago.

Brady Singer allowed five runs on eight hits in a loss last week. He has been sharp against the Tigers in his career but has struggled for KC this season. He comes in with a 4.33 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

The Royals have lost five of their last six facing American League Central foes, and five of their last seven overall. Look for Skubal to bounce back after his poor performance last week and spin a gem.

MLB Picks Today: Toronto Blue Jays (-132) vs Tampa Bay Rays

American League East rivals do battle when the Blue Jays (44-35) and Rays (42-36) meet at the Rogers Centre Sunday. Right-hander Shane Baz (3.38 ERA) toes the rubber for Tampa Bay, while Toronto counters with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling (3.12).

Tampa Bay swept the Jays during Saturday’s two-day doubleheader. Every Tampa starter had a hit in the first game, a 6-2 victory. They snapped Toronto’s four-game winning streak, setting up a rubber match to close out this five-game series.

Ross Stripling is 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA in seven career appearances, including two starts, against the Rays. He gave up two runs over five innings last week, taking a no-decision against the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old righty has not put up dazzling strikeout numbers (46/12 K/BB ratio), but he is getting the job done. He closed out the month of June allowing no more than two runs in each of his starts.

The Rays have lost seven of their last 10 on the road. Take Toronto to bounce back from Saturday’s two-game sweep.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: New York Mets (-141) vs Texas Rangers

The New York Mets (48-30) and Texas Rangers (37-39) close out a three-game set Sunday. Jon Gray (3.89 ERA) gets the nod for the Rangers, while the Mets counter with right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Gray has been excellent for the Rangers after signing a four-year deal in the offseason. He has lowered his ERA from 7.50 to 3.89 over his last 10 starts, and he gave up one run on five hits in a win last week.

With that said, he has been anything but sharp in his starts against New York. He is 1-2 with an 8.87 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

New York has been dominant at home this season. They have won 14 of their last 19 at Citi Field. Further, they are averaging over five runs in each of their last 10 matchups with the Rangers. Trust the Mets to take care of business at home.

