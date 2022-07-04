Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 4

On this July 4 holiday, we break down the best MLB bets with expert picks and analysis to help you make a profit. Get the best MLB bets for today with a prediction and free bonus offers to help you get a jump on the odds.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Milwaukee Brewers (-137) vs Chicago Cubs at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 4)

On this busy holiday slate, we give you three of our best MLB bets including two house favorites to pair with a plus-money underdog. Read on for our best bets for today, July 4, with a prediction and preview of the matchups.

Best MLB Bets Today: Milwaukee Brewers (-137) vs Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-35) and Chicago Cubs (32-47) open a three-game series at American Family Field Monday. The Brew Crew will start left-hander Eric Lauer (4.02 ERA) while the Cubs counter with fellow southpaw Justin Steele (4.39).

Eric Lauer started the season on a strong note, winning five of his first six starts. He struggled through June posting a 1-2 record and 6.83 ERA. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) facing the Cubs.

Christian Yelich has caught fire over the last three weeks and boasts a 12-game hitting streak. He is 9-for-31 with two homers and six RBIs against the Cubs this season and 4-for-9 against Justin Steele.

Milwaukee has won six of their last eight games and has dominated NL Central foes this season, going 26-15. Trust them to come out on top here.

MLB Picks Today: Chicago White Sox (-123) vs Minnesota Twins

The White Sox (38-39) and Twins (45-37) clash in Game 1 of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. Chicago will start veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto (3.33 ERA) while Minnesota counters with Dylan Bundy (4.71).

Chicago is coming off a three-game sweep of the Giants over the weekend and plays 15 divisional games over the next two weeks. They play the Twins seven times during that span, with a chance to close the gap in the division.

Johnny Cueto has been dominant against the Twins in his career, going 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings. He comes into this matchup with a 45/13 K/BB ratio over 54 innings.

Dylan Bundy has a 3.46 ERA in five career appearances facing the Sox. Minnesota has been awful at Guaranteed Rate Field, losing nine of their last 11. Further, they have lost eight of 11 facing AL Central clubs. Take Chicago to win Game 1.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Arizona Diamondbacks (+166) vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants (40-37) and Arizona Diamondbacks (35-44) open a three-game series at Chase Field Monday. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (2.62 ERA) toes the rubber for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks counter with veteran Madison Bumgarner (3.63).

The Giants are reeling entering this series, losing four straight and going 3-10 over their last 13 games. Carlos Rodon has been strong, posting a 2.62 ERA and a 105/28 K/BB ratio.

Madison Bumgarner faces his former club for the fourth time after signing a five-year deal with the Snakes. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three prior starts.

Both teams enter this series playing mediocre baseball. The Giants have lost four straight, and the Diamondbacks have lost six of eight facing NL clubs. Bumgarner will have an edge facing his old team, who are averaging less than three runs per game over their last four. Take the Diamondbacks to steal Game 1.

