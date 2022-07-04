MLB News and Rumors

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 4

Jason Raffoul

On this July 4 holiday, we break down the best MLB bets with expert picks and analysis to help you make a profit. Get the best MLB bets for today with a prediction and free bonus offers to help you get a jump on the odds.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Milwaukee Brewers (-137) vs Chicago Cubs at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bet Today: Milwaukee Brewers (-137) at BetOnline

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55
  3. Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 4)

On this busy holiday slate, we give you three of our best MLB bets including two house favorites to pair with a plus-money underdog. Read on for our best bets for today, July 4, with a prediction and preview of the matchups.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Milwaukee Brewers (-137) vs Chicago Cubs

Bet Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Play
Moneyline +127 -137 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-118) Under 8.5 (-102) BetOnline logo

 

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-35) and Chicago Cubs (32-47) open a three-game series at American Family Field Monday. The Brew Crew will start left-hander Eric Lauer (4.02 ERA) while the Cubs counter with fellow southpaw Justin Steele (4.39).

Eric Lauer started the season on a strong note, winning five of his first six starts. He struggled through June posting a 1-2 record and 6.83 ERA. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) facing the Cubs.

Christian Yelich has caught fire over the last three weeks and boasts a 12-game hitting streak. He is 9-for-31 with two homers and six RBIs against the Cubs this season and 4-for-9 against Justin Steele.

Milwaukee has won six of their last eight games and has dominated NL Central foes this season, going 26-15. Trust them to come out on top here.

To bet on the Brewers (-137) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers (-137) for Free at BetOnline

 

MLB Picks Today: Chicago White Sox (-123) vs Minnesota Twins

Bet Minnesota Twins Chicago White Sox Play
Moneyline +113 -123 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-178) -1.5 (+158) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-116) Under 9 (-104) BetOnline logo

 

The White Sox (38-39) and Twins (45-37) clash in Game 1 of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. Chicago will start veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto (3.33 ERA) while Minnesota counters with Dylan Bundy (4.71).

Chicago is coming off a three-game sweep of the Giants over the weekend and plays 15 divisional games over the next two weeks. They play the Twins seven times during that span, with a chance to close the gap in the division.

Johnny Cueto has been dominant against the Twins in his career, going 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings. He comes into this matchup with a 45/13 K/BB ratio over 54 innings.

Dylan Bundy has a 3.46 ERA in five career appearances facing the Sox. Minnesota has been awful at Guaranteed Rate Field, losing nine of their last 11. Further, they have lost eight of 11 facing AL Central clubs. Take Chicago to win Game 1.

To bet on the White Sox (-123) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on Chicago White Sox (-123) at BetOnline

 

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Arizona Diamondbacks (+166) vs San Francisco Giants

Bet San Francisco Giants Arizona Diamondbacks Play
Moneyline -181 +166 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (-112) +1.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

The San Francisco Giants (40-37) and Arizona Diamondbacks (35-44) open a three-game series at Chase Field Monday. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (2.62 ERA) toes the rubber for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks counter with veteran Madison Bumgarner (3.63).

The Giants are reeling entering this series, losing four straight and going 3-10 over their last 13 games. Carlos Rodon has been strong, posting a 2.62 ERA and a 105/28 K/BB ratio.

Madison Bumgarner faces his former club for the fourth time after signing a five-year deal with the Snakes. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three prior starts.

Both teams enter this series playing mediocre baseball. The Giants have lost four straight, and the Diamondbacks have lost six of eight facing NL clubs. Bumgarner will have an edge facing his old team, who are averaging less than three runs per game over their last four. Take the Diamondbacks to steal Game 1.

To bet on the Diamondbacks (+166) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks (+166) at BetOnline
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors

Jason Raffoul

Jason is a life-long sports fan and experienced bettor that brings an analytical approach to sports betting. Armed with a bachelor's degree and an understanding of the nuances of sports, Jason makes profitable picks and is not afraid to bet against the public. His work can also be found at StatSalt, Winners and Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Jason Raffoul

Jason Raffoul

Jason is a life-long sports fan and experienced bettor that brings an analytical approach to sports betting. Armed with a bachelor's degree and an understanding of the nuances of sports, Jason makes profitable picks and is not afraid to bet against the public. His work can also be found at StatSalt, Winners and Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Jason Raffoul

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 4

Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 3
Jason Raffoul  •  Jul 3 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 2
Jason Raffoul  •  Jul 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 1
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 1
Jason Raffoul  •  Jul 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 30
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 30 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 30
Jason Raffoul  •  Jun 30 2022
More MLB News and Rumors News