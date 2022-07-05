Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 5

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today with expert picks and analysis. We have a busy slate of games, and we give you a preview of the action with a betting prediction on three games to help make you a profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, San Diego Padres (-127) vs Seattle Mariners at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 5)

Our plus-money underdog helped us salvage the day yesterday, and today we give you three more expert MLB picks. Read on for a preview of three more games along with free bonus offers and a breakdown of the odds.

Best MLB Bets Today: San Diego Padres (-127) vs Seattle Mariners

The San Diego Padres (47-35) and Seattle Mariners (40-42) clash in Game 2 of their set at Petco Park. Mike Clevinger (2.79 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Padres while the Mariners counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert (2.66).

Clevinger will make his seventh start of the year, and threw a six-inning shutout against the Diamondbacks last week. He’s faced the Mariners only once before in his career when he gave up four runs on eight hits.

Logan Gilbert has been sharp for the M’s this season. He has a 5-1 record with a 2.55 ERA in nine road starts this season. This is his first career start against the Padres.

The Padres are not playing the best, but this is a good spot for them to correct the tide at home. They have won four of their last five against Seattle.

MLB Picks Today: Miami Marlins (-136) vs Los Angeles Angels

Miami (38-40) and Los Angeles (37-44) clash in the first of a two-game set at loanDepot Park Tuesday. The Marlins will start right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1.95 ERA) while the Angels counter with veteran righty Noah Syndergaard (3.86).

Sandy Alcantara has been red hot for Miami through the first three months. He has the third-lowest ERA in the Majors (1.95) and has logged the most innings. This will be his first-ever start against the Halos. He was named NL pitcher of the month for June.

The Angels’ Noah Syndergaard is 7-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 12 career starts against the Marlins, when he was a member of the Mets. He is not the same pitcher he was in those days, but he has a knack for slinging it against the Marlins.

Miami has won five straight games and seven of their last nine at home. On the contrary, the Angels have been horrid on the road, losing a whopping 15 of their last 19.

The Halos will continue with their inconsistent play, and Alcantara will dominate again.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Detroit Tigers (+137) vs Cleveland Guardians

The Detroit Tigers (32-47) and Cleveland Guardians (40-38) do battle in Game 3 of their four-game set Tuesday. Drew Hutchison (4.81 ERA) gets the nod for the Tigers while the Guardians counter with Cal Quantrill (3.72).

Although Cal Quantrill has had success against Detroit (1-1, 2.76 ERA), he has been heading in the wrong direction at this juncture of the year. He has allowed seven home runs in his last five starts and gave up eight hits last week in a start against the Twins.

Detroit took the first two games of the series with two unproven bullpen arms, limiting Cleveland to four runs on eight hits in the doubleheader yesterday. The Guardians have lost five of their last six games against the Tigers, and five of seven at Comerica Park.

The Tigers open as a plus-money underdog, but they are playing better than the Guardians right now. As long as Drew Hutchison delivers 4-5 quality frames, Detroit will come away with another win against their AL Central rival.

