Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 6

On this busy slate of games, we break down the best MLB bets for today, June 6, with expert picks and analysis. We give you a prediction to go along with a preview of the action with free bonus offers to get you on the right foot.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Baltimore Orioles (-105) vs Texas Rangers at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 6)

Today we give you two house favorites to pair with our usual plus-money dog for the best bets for July 6. Read on for a prediction on three baseball games, with a preview and a breakdown of the odds to make you profitable.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Baltimore Orioles (-105) vs Texas Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles (38-44) and Texas Rangers (37-42) clash in the final game of a three-game set at Camden Yards. Glenn Otto (5.63 ERA) toes the rubber for the Rangers, while the Orioles counter with right-hander Spenser Watkins (4.61).

Watkins has been a strong contributor for the O’s since rejoining the rotation last month. He has given up just two runs (one earned) in two starts over a combined 11 innings. This will be his first career start against the Rangers.

After a strong start to the year, Glenn Otto has hit a mid-season roadblock. He has struggled in his past two outings, taking a pair of losses while surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits in six innings. He had at least three walks in each of those appearances.

Baltimore won the first two games of this series, walking off in dramatic fashion on the fourth of July. Texas has lost five of its last six. Fly with the Orange Birds at home again.

To bet on the Orioles (-105) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: Boston Red Sox (-122) vs Tampa Bay Rays

The Red Sox (45-36) and Rays (44-37) clash in the final game of a three-game set at Fenway. Brayan Bello will make his much anticipated Major League debut for Boston. Veteran righty Corey Kluber (3.91 ERA) toes the rubber for Tampa Bay.

Bello has been lighting it up in the minors, and an injury to Rich Hill provided an opportunity to call him up. He was 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA in nine games for Triple-A Worcester.

Corey Kluber will make his 12th career appearance against the Sox. He allowed 11 hits and four runs in a five-inning start back on April 22, a 4-3 Boston victory. He has struggled against them in his career, compiling a 3-5 record and 4.63 ERA.

The Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and 11 of 15 facing American League foes. Bello looked strong in Triple-A and should be able to deliver the same electric stuff against a Rays lineup averaging 4.11 runs per game.

To bet on the Red Sox (-122) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: St. Louis Cardinals (+151) vs Atlanta Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals (44-39) and Atlanta Braves (48-34) clash in Game 3 of a four-game set at Truist Park. Southpaw Max Fried (2.66 ERA) gets the nod for the Braves, while the Cardinals counter with Miles Mikolas (2.61).

The Braves have won the first two games of the series and six of their last eight overall. Fried has been strong, allowing a combined four runs across 20 ⅔ innings over his last three starts.

Mikolas will make his fifth career appearance (fourth start) against the Braves and his first since 2019. He is 1-2 with a 2.61 ERA over those outings. He had a rough start last week, giving up four runs against the Phillies.

With 87% of public money on Atlanta, and St. Louis getting a very good price at +151, this is a good spot for the Cardinals to sneak out a 3-1 or 2-0 win against Fried.

To bet on the Cardinals (+151) at BetOnline, click the button below.