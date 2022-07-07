Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 7

For this short slate of games, we break down the best MLB bets for today, July 7, to help you get the edge on oddsmakers. Get the best bets today with expert analysis and free bonus offers to help you make a profit.

Best MLB Bet Today, Boston Red Sox (+149) vs New York Yankees

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 7)

Yesterday the Cardinals let us down but we bounce back with three more expert selections for today, July 7. Read on for a preview of the games, to go with a prediction and a breakdown of the odds to get you on the right foot.

Best MLB Bets Today: Boston Red Sox (+149) vs New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox (45-37) and New York Yankees (59-23) open a four-game series at Fenway Park Thursday. Gerrit Cole (2.99 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees, while the Red Sox counter with Josh Winckowski (3.12).

Cole has struggled in his career against the Red Sox, most notably in the postseason. He is 5-3 with a 4.00 ERA over 11 regular-season starts. Yet, he is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA in the playoffs, including last year’s awful wild-card performance.

Josh Winckowski has never faced New York and is making just his sixth career start. He has won three of his last four appearances and has turned it on after a poor showing in his first start. Impressively, he has allowed just one home run over 26 innings.

Boston comes in as a heavy underdog, but they see Cole’s pitches well and will boast a similar lineup to their wild-card round last year when they smacked him around. Run with the Sox at home here.

MLB Picks Today: Baltimore Orioles (-106) vs Los Angeles Angels

The Orioles (39-44) and Angels (38-45) open a four-game series at Camden Yards Thursday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles (4.70 ERA) toes the rubber for Baltimore, while Los Angeles counters with Chase Silseth (5.23).

Baltimore has won four straight and coming off a series sweep of the Texas Rangers. Jordan Lyles allowed one run over 6 ⅓ innings last week and has provided a rock-solid veteran stop-gap in the middle of the rotation.

Chase Silseth has yet to face the Orioles in his career. He served up three runs over 4 ⅓ innings in his last appearance against the White Sox.

The Halos came into this year with loft expectations, but they have fallen back to Earth. They have lost 15 of their last 20 road games, and 11 of their last 12 facing AL East opponents.

Trust the Orioles to continue rolling and win their fifth straight.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: San Diego Padres (-136) vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants (41-39) and San Diego Padres (47-36) open a four-game series at Petco Park Thursday. Logan Webb (3.13 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Giants, while the Padres counter with right-hander Joe Musgrove (2.25).

Logan Webb has been solid for San Francisco, going 2-2 in his last four starts with a 1.38 ERA. The 25-year-old is 2-1 against the Padres in his career with a 3.60 ERA. San Diego is batting .260 against him in seven appearances.

Joe Musgrove was dominant in his prior start against the Giants. He served up four hits and struck out four over seven shutout innings. He is 3-3 in his career against the Giants with a 4.23 ERA.

San Francisco is having a sophomore slump after they compiled the best record in the NL last season. They have lost 12 of their last 16 games and four of their last five on the road. Trust Musgrove to shut them down.

