Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 8

Jason Raffoul

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for today, July 8, with expert picks on a busy slate of baseball. Get the best bets with insight and a review of the odds to help you make a profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, San Diego Padres (-143) vs San Francisco Giants at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bet Today: San Diego Padres (-143) at BetOnline

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 8)

Yesterday our plus-money dog failed to deliver but we hit on our two favorites. Today we run with two more favorites and our usual public underdog. Read on for more of the best MLB bets, with a preview and prediction to go along with bonus offers to get you in on the action.

Best MLB Bets Today: San Diego Padres (-143) vs San Francisco Giants

Bet San Francisco Giants San Diego Padres Play
Moneyline +132 -143 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The San Diego Padres (48-36) and San Francisco Giants (41-40) continue their four-game series at Petco. Southpaw Blake Snell (5.13 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego, while the Giants counter with Sam Long (1.78).

Long takes the mound in a bullpen game for San Francisco. He has allowed two earned runs over his past 21 innings. He has faced only seven Padres hitters in his career, giving up a hit and a walk in 1 ⅔ scoreless innings without a decision.

Blake Snell was excellent last week against the Dodgers, holding them to one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts. He is 1-0 with a 4.30 ERA in three career starts versus San Francisco.

The Giants are in the midst of a major slump, losing nine of their last 12 games and registering less than three runs per game in their last five. Take the Padres to win again.

To bet on the Padres (-143) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on San Diego Padres (-143) for Free at BetOnline

 

MLB Picks Today: Detroit Tigers (+156) vs Chicago White Sox

Bet Detroit Tigers Chicago White Sox Play
Moneyline +156 -169 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-134) -1.5 (+114) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-108) Under 8 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Detroit (35-47) and Chicago (39-42) continue their four-game set with Game 2 Friday night. The Tigers will send left-hander Tarik Skubal (4.06 ERA) to the mound while the White Sox counter with right-hander Lucas Giolito (4.90).

The Tigers are on a five-game winning streak after winning yesterday’s matchup and sweeping the Guardians over four games. Tarik Skubal allowed four earned runs in a start against the White Sox way back on April 10th.

Chicago is struggling at home, losing seven of their last nine. They have scored three or fewer runs in three of their last four games.

Lucas Giolito is 5-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 15 career starts vs. the Tigers. He delivered a strong opening day performance against them but has struggled through the summer grind.

The Sox are giving up 4.79 runs per game, and with the way Detroit is swinging the bat, this is a good spot for them to unleash on Giolito. Take the boys from the D to win their sixth straight.

To bet on the Tigers (+156) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on Detroit Tigers (+156) at BetOnline

 

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Kansas City Royals (-123) vs Cleveland Guardians

Bet Cleveland Guardians Kansas City Royals Play
Moneyline +113 -123 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

The Kansas City Royals (30-51) and Cleveland Guardians (40-40) open a three-game series at Ewing M. Kaufmann Stadium Friday. Aaron Civale (7.04 ERA) will take the mound for the Guardians while the Royals counter with right-hander Brady Singer (4.30).

Singer has not been very consistent this season but has done well against the Guardians throughout his short career. He is 2-0 with a 4.30 ERA in six appearances, five starts, vs. the Guardians.

Aaron Civale comes in with a bloated 7.04 ERA, and he has struggled against KC in his career. He is 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA against the Royals. He faced them earlier this year and gave up four runs over 3 ⅓ innings earning a no-decision.

Cleveland has lost six of its last seven games after getting swept by the Tigers. They have four or fewer runs in each one of those contests. Trust Singer to deliver and the Royals to win at home.

To bet on the Royals (-123) at BetOnline, click the button below.

 

Bet on Kansas City Royals (-123) at BetOnline
Jason Raffoul

Jason is a life-long sports fan and experienced bettor that brings an analytical approach to sports betting. Armed with a bachelor's degree and an understanding of the nuances of sports, Jason makes profitable picks and is not afraid to bet against the public. His work can also be found at StatSalt, Winners and Whiners, and more.
