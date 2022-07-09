Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 9

On this busy slate of games, we break down the best MLB bets for today, July 9, with expert analysis and bonus offers to help you make a profit. Get the best baseball bets to go with a preview and prediction to get you on the right foot.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Detroit Tigers (+149) vs Chicago White Sox at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 9)

Yesterday we hit on all three of our selections, including our Detroit Tigers plus-money dog. Read on for more of our best MLB bets today, with three more expert picks along with a breakdown of the odds and bonus offers.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Detroit Tigers (+149) vs Chicago White Sox

The Detroit Tigers (36-47) and Chicago White Sox (39-43) clash in Game 2 of their series Saturday. Garrett Hill (1.50 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Tigers, while the White Sox counter with veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto (3.30).

Johnny Cueto is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in five career starts against Detroit. He last faced the Tigers in 2015, and his repertoire is vastly different from his approach when he pitched for the Reds.

Garrett Hill was impressive in his rookie debut last week, giving up one run on two hits over six innings against the Guardians. He became the first Tigers pitcher to allow two or fewer hits in his major league debut in six innings or more.

Detroit has won six straight games to climb 11 games under the .500 mark after an awful open to the year. The White Sox, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five and eight of their last 10 home games. Run with Detroit again here on the road.

To bet on the Tigers (+149) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: Texas Rangers (-117) vs Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins (47-39) and Texas Rangers (38-43) close out a three-game series at Globe Life Field Saturday. Devin Smeltzer (3.04 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins while the Rangers counter with left-hander Martin Perez (2.34).

Devin Smeltzer has no decisions and a 4.32 ERA in two career outings vs. the Rangers, both in relief in 2019. In his prior start, he lost to the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three runs in six innings on Sunday.

After a lackluster year in Boston, Martin Perez is 7-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 3.24 K/BB ratio. He is 0-3 against the Twins in his career.

With their ace on the mound, look for the Rangers to close out this series with a win.

To bet on the Rangers (-117) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-122) vs Washington Nationals

The Atlanta Braves (50-35) and Washington Nationals (30-56) in Game 2 of a three-game set Saturday. Kyle Wright (2.91 ERA) toes the rubber for the Braves while the Nationals counter with left-hander Patrick Corbin (5.68).

Wright allowed an unearned run over a rain-shortened four-inning start last week. He has allowed only two runs (one earned) over 11 combined innings in his last two starts. He has struck out 98 batters and walked 31 in 96 frames this year.

Southpaw Patrick Corbin has made 16 starts against the Braves in his career, going 6-8 with a 3.95 ERA. He lost to Atlanta on April 12 when he allowed six runs in only 2 ⅔ innings in a huge 16-4 Braves win.

After a slow start to open the season, the Braves have caught fire in a big way entering the summer grind. They have won eight of their last 11 games and four straight against the Nationals. Take the Braves to win big at home.

To bet on the Braves -1.5 (-122) at BetOnline, click the button below.