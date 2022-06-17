Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 17

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for today’s slate of games with expert insight and predictions. There are 11 games on the schedule, and we will find three plays to get you on the right track. Read on for a full analysis of the matchups, as well as a link on how to jump into the action yourself.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Houston Astros -1.5 (+130) vs Chicago White Sox at BetOnline.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 17)

For today’s action, we have an exclusive plus-money pick, along with two favorites that should be able to earn some cash for bettors.

We took the Astros with some juice and followed that up with a couple of favorites for today’s slate of games.

Get the best MLB bets for today, along with expert analysis for each of our picks down below.

Best MLB Bets Today: Houston Astros -1.5(+130) vs Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (30-31) and Houston Astros (39-24) do battle at Minute Maid Park Thursday evening.

The White Sox will start Lucas Giolito (3.88 ERA) for the first game of this series. He gave up four runs on six hits over five rocky innings of work in his last appearance against the Rangers.

He has been erratic this season and had a major blow-up two starts prior against the Blue Jays when he served up six runs over four frames. Houston has won six in a row at home against the Sox, and nine of their last 13 facing AL opponents.

Framber Valdez takes the hill (2.64 ERA), and he has been electric. The young lefty has thrown at least six innings in nine straight starts. Houston is a powerhouse in the box, and Giolito will have the same issues he had facing a similar lineup in Toronto. They possess a top 10 slugging percentage with 80 long balls entering this series.

Yordan Alvarez leads all Houston batters with 17 home runs and is batting a blistering .312 on the season.

Look for him to get a hold of one tonight. Trust Valdez to control the Sox and the Astros to take this one by two or more.

Click the button below to back the Astros -1.5 (+130) at BetOnline.

Best MLB Picks Today: New York Yankees (-107) vs Toronto Blue Jays

American League East rivals New York (47-16) and Toronto (37-26) clash in the opening game of their three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for Game 1, hoping to duplicate his stellar performance last week. He fired seven scoreless innings and struck out five in a win against the Cubs.

According to baseballsavant.com, he induced at least three whiffs on each of his sinker, changeup, curveball, and cutter, earning a strong 34 percent whiff rate.

He brings a strong 2.80 ERA and 0.98 WHIP into this familiar matchup with Toronto. He fired five innings of two-run ball with five punchouts in a victory at Rogers Centre on May 2nd.

Run support has not been an issue for New York (5 runs per game) so the lefty should not worry much about high leverage at-bats.

The Yankees have won 11 of 12 against AL opponents entering this series.

Roll with the Bombers on the money line.

To bet on the Yankees (-107) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Minnesota Twins (-123) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The Minnesota Twins (37-28) travel to Chase Field to do battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35) on Friday.

Devin Smeltzer toes the rubber for Minnesota, looking to build on his already impressive opening campaign. He yielded three runs over six innings in last Friday’s win over the Rays.

He has a sparkling 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 16/9 K/BB ratio over 34 innings of work. Although the strikeout numbers are not glaring, opposing batters are hitting .203 and slugging .381 against the southpaw.

Madison Bumgarner takes the hill for Arizona, bringing a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 into the matchup. The veteran has pitched admirably for the Snakes this season, and although he is up a bit on his velocity (91 MPH) the strikeout numbers remain below his career average.

Minnesota has won five straight against Arizona, and four of their last six overall.